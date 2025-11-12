Govinda Hospitalised: How Bollywood’s 'Hero No. 1' scripted his own downfall

Bollywood actor Govinda, once the 90s comedy king, is hospitalised after collapsing at home. His fall from stardom stems from poor choices, indiscipline and failure to adapt to changing times.

Bollywood actor Govinda, once the face of laughter and unmatched energy in Indian cinema, has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital after collapsing at home. As fans across the country pray for his speedy recovery, it’s impossible to ignore the irony, that the man once known as 'Hero No. 1' of Bollywood, who ruled the box office in the 90s, is today remembered more for what could have been than what was.

Govinda’s journey began with Love 86 and gathered momentum with films like Ilzaam, Khudgarz and Swarg. But it was his comic brilliance in the early 90s, through hits like Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, Hero No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural and Haseena Maan Jayegi, that made him a phenomenon. Competing with the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Govinda ran his own parallel industry of comedy blockbusters. Even Amitabh Bachchan once admitted how challenging it was to match his energy in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

However, by the mid-2000s, Govinda’s star began to fade and not without reason. He failed to adapt to changing cinematic trends when audiences moved towards content-driven films like Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan, while he stuck to outdated slapstick. His decision to join politics further alienated him from cinema, costing him vital years when Bollywood evolved rapidly.

Adding to that were poor film choices, Govinda famously rejected classics like Taal, Devdas and Gadar, and his reputation for indiscipline, with reports of him arriving hours late to sets, even making icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth wait.

Govinda did attempt comebacks with Bhagam Bhag and Partner, but inconsistency and misjudged scripts sank his revival. His story remains both inspiring and tragic, a reminder that even the brightest stars can dim when they stop respecting time, evolution and their own talent.