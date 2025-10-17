Govinda breaks his silence on accusations of being late on film sets: 'I've been defamed for...'

During a conversation on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, Govinda addressed rumours about negative publicity. He said gossip circles and media outlets have repeatedly exaggerated the issue, turning minor delays into headline news.

Govinda has been ‘defamed’ over timeliness on film sets. Recently, the actor expressed hurt, explaining how it becomes difficult in the industry to arrive on time for shoots after working five shifts. During a conversation on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, Govinda addressed rumours about negative publicity.



Govinda defends arriving late on sets



“Mai defame huwa hu ki mai time pe nahi aata hu. Maine kaha 'kiske baap ke andar taaqat hai ki woh 5 shift kare aur time pe aaye. Possible hi nahi hai, ho hi nahi sakta. Itni zyada shooting kaise karega aadmi? Yaha toh ek picture ke andar thak jate hai log (I’ve been defamed for not arriving on time. Who has the strength to do five shifts and still come on time? It’s just not possible. How can someone do so much shooting? Here, people get exhausted doing even one film),” Hero No.1 actor adding that gossip circles and media outlets have repeatedly exaggerated the issue, turning minor delays into headline news.

To this, Host Twinkle Khanna recalled, "When I was working with him, he was doing 14 movies at a time. And sometimes he would come in a different costume from another movie."

Govinda also talked about lull in career, “At times, life comes to a standstill. Aap kitna bhi acchi planning kar lijiye, aap kitne acchi dialogue likhwa lijiye, gaane karwa lijiye, par woh kamiyab tab hote hain jab ek mahoul taiyaar hota hain (No matter how good a planning you do, or make promising the script or lyrics or dialogues, a film won't be successful when the environment is right),” he added.

Govinda on work front

Govinda has been one of Bollywood’s most iconic actors, known for his exceptional comic timing and lively dance moves. He ruled the industry in the late 1980s and 1990s, and his last film was Rangeela Raja.