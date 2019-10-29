'Got many hugs and kisses from Shah Rukh Khan': Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya pose for a cute selfie with superstar

Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amal Sufiya had a ball of a time together while attending Bollywood parties hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor at their respective abodes. The couple gelled up well with several Bollywood celebs and they made sure the cute couple feel at home at the bash. Moreover, DQ also posed with a lot of them for happy selfies and photos while partying with them.

A while back, Duqluer took to his Instagram page and shared a cute selfie posing with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. DQ and Amal were all smiles while posing with the superstar. He posted the selfie with a caption posting, "The aura. The presence. When he’s in the room nothing else matters! We were like children. Gleefully happy. Excited. Starstruck. Also, we got many hugs and kisses from the Shah himself! #oneandonly #theshah #srk #nightslikethis #gushing #fanboy #fangirl #starstruck #howamazewasheonletterman #cantstop #wontstop #goingon #dQnA #diwali2019"

DQ and Amal had earlier also posed with Amitabh Bachchan and The Zoya Factor actor had written, "With the most gracious and the most lovely! The OG superstar! Many thanks to the entire Bachchan family for having us. Abhishek & Shwetha especially. Amu and I had the most special night. #pinchme #dQnA #MrB #bachchandiwali #diwali2019 #fanboy #fangirl #blessed"

After making his Bollywood debut with Karwaan, Dulquer starred in The Zoya Factor where he was paired opposite Sonam K Ahuja. However, the film failed at the box office.