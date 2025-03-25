Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick tied the knot in August last year. Jackson previously dated hotelier George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a son, Andreas. The couple began dating in 2015 and got engaged in 2019 but called it quits in 2021.

Actor-couple Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick shared pictures on social media as they welcomed their first child. Westwick posted a series of black and white pictures, on Monday, featuring Jackson and their son. He also revealed the name of the newborn, Oscar Alexander Westwick.

"Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick," read the caption of the post. Jackson, 33, and Westwick, 37, tied the knot in August last year. Jackson previously dated hotelier George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a son, Andreas. The couple began dating in 2015 and got engaged in 2019 but called it quits in 2021.

Jackson made her acting debut with the Tamil film Madrasapattinam in 2010. She has also been a part of projects like Ekk Deewana Tha and Singh Is Bliing.

Ed Westwick is well known for his role as Chuck Bass in the drama series Gossip Girl.

READ | Randeep Hooda was reluctant to play role of a villain in Sunny Deol's Jaat, later agreed to star as Ranatunga because..