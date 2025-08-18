Gopal Mukherjee’s grandson files FIR against Vivek Agnihotri, accuses him of twisting his identity in The Bengal Files: 'He was called Kasai…'

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

These 3 Indian Hindu cricketers found their happily ever after with Muslim wives

Was SBI, Canara Bank's action against Anil Ambani arbitrary and discriminatory? His legal counsel says...

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

BJP-led NDA fields CP Radakrishnan: How is Vice President elected? Who can contest polls? Details here

'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog

Anil Sharma BREAKS SILENCE on equation with Ameesha Patel after Gadar 2 fallout, reveals MAJOR DETAILS on Gadar 3: 'Sakeena and Tara...'

Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for Ganpati sthapana

'How is that possible?': Indian man’s hilarious take on love vs arranged marriage with American wife leaves internet laughing

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story reveals secret behind her glass-like glowing skin

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
These 3 Indian Hindu cricketers found their happily ever after with Muslim wives

These Indian Hindu cricketers found their happily ever after with Muslim wives

Was SBI, Canara Bank's action against Anil Ambani arbitrary and discriminatory? His legal counsel says...

Was SBI, Canara Bank's action against Anil Ambani arbitrary and discriminatory?

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

Yasmin Karachiwala’s 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Gopal Mukherjee’s grandson files FIR against Vivek Agnihotri, accuses him of twisting his identity in The Bengal Files: 'He was called Kasai…'

Gopal Mukherjee, popularly known as Gopal Patha, was a key figure during the 1946 riots in Bengal.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 02:25 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Gopal Mukherjee’s grandson files FIR against Vivek Agnihotri, accuses him of twisting his identity in The Bengal Files: 'He was called Kasai…'
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film The Bengal Files has landed in fresh controversy after Shantanu Mukherjee, grandson of Gopal Mukherjee, filed an FIR against him. Shantanu has alleged that the movie distorts his grandfather’s identity and misrepresents his role in history.

Who Was Gopal Mukherjee?

Gopal Mukherjee, popularly known as Gopal Patha, was a key figure during the 1946 riots in Bengal. He is remembered for protecting Hindus and resisting atrocities during that period. According to Shantanu, his grandfather was not a butcher, as the film suggests, but a wrestler and an important member of the Anushilan Samiti, closely aligned with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s ideology.

Objection to Film’s Portrayal

The film’s trailer introduces the character as “Ek Tha Kashai Gopal Patha”, something Shantanu has strongly objected to. He said, “My grandfather was called Kasai (which means the butcher), also called Patha (means goat), which is disrespectful. I think Vivek Agnihotri should research more on this. From where did they get this wrong information? He has not contacted us either. That's why we are protesting this and will continue to do so.”

He further added, “He was a part of the freedom movement. His ideology matched with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He worked with several notable freedom fighters. How can anyone say he is Kasai or Patha?”

Legal Action and Protests

Shantanu has not only filed an FIR but also sent a legal notice to Agnihotri demanding a public apology. He maintains that the portrayal of Gopal Mukherjee has deeply hurt both his family and the wider community.

Film Surrounded by Controversies

This is not the first setback for The Bengal Files. The film has already been the subject of heated political debates and multiple FIRs in West Bengal. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie is produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Agnihotri himself. Featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Simratt Kaur, and Darshan Kumarr, it is the third film in Agnihotri’s “Files” trilogy after The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 5, 2025.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET PG Result 2025: Results to be declared at nbe.edu.in, check important date, how to download marksheet
NEET PG Result 2025: Results to be declared at nbe.edu.in, check date
BREAKING: NDA announces vice-presidential candidate, it is...
BREAKING: NDA announces vice-presidential candidate, it is...
Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan cuts all ties with him and family, issues statement: 'I shall not be known as...'
Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan cuts all ties with family, issues statement
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: First look of Aryan Khan breaks the internet, fans say 'aisa laga SRK hai'; watch
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: First look of Aryan Khan breaks the internet
'This team can beat India': Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash
Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE