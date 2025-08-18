Gopal Mukherjee’s grandson files FIR against Vivek Agnihotri, accuses him of twisting his identity in The Bengal Files: 'He was called Kasai…'

Gopal Mukherjee, popularly known as Gopal Patha, was a key figure during the 1946 riots in Bengal.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film The Bengal Files has landed in fresh controversy after Shantanu Mukherjee, grandson of Gopal Mukherjee, filed an FIR against him. Shantanu has alleged that the movie distorts his grandfather’s identity and misrepresents his role in history.

Who Was Gopal Mukherjee?

Gopal Mukherjee, popularly known as Gopal Patha, was a key figure during the 1946 riots in Bengal. He is remembered for protecting Hindus and resisting atrocities during that period. According to Shantanu, his grandfather was not a butcher, as the film suggests, but a wrestler and an important member of the Anushilan Samiti, closely aligned with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s ideology.

Objection to Film’s Portrayal

The film’s trailer introduces the character as “Ek Tha Kashai Gopal Patha”, something Shantanu has strongly objected to. He said, “My grandfather was called Kasai (which means the butcher), also called Patha (means goat), which is disrespectful. I think Vivek Agnihotri should research more on this. From where did they get this wrong information? He has not contacted us either. That's why we are protesting this and will continue to do so.”

He further added, “He was a part of the freedom movement. His ideology matched with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He worked with several notable freedom fighters. How can anyone say he is Kasai or Patha?”

Legal Action and Protests

Shantanu has not only filed an FIR but also sent a legal notice to Agnihotri demanding a public apology. He maintains that the portrayal of Gopal Mukherjee has deeply hurt both his family and the wider community.

Film Surrounded by Controversies

This is not the first setback for The Bengal Files. The film has already been the subject of heated political debates and multiple FIRs in West Bengal. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie is produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Agnihotri himself. Featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Simratt Kaur, and Darshan Kumarr, it is the third film in Agnihotri’s “Files” trilogy after The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 5, 2025.