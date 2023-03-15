Google searches for 'Naatu Naatu' shoot up by 1,105% after RRR song's Oscars win

Naatu Naatu/File photo

Online searches for Naatu Naatu on Google skyrocketed by a whopping 1,105 percent worldwide after the super-hit song from the Telugu blockbuster RRR won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, a report showed on Wednesday.

The finding by Japanese online casino guide 6Takarakuji, after sifting through Google Search trend data, revealed that online interest for Naatu Naatu multiplied over 10 times the average volume, just hours after the Telugu-language film swept the Oscar award.

Naatu Naatu presents a high-tempo rhythm and a dance battle between the legendary revolutionaries and their colonial masters. The song won over the likes of music legends such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna, which is a testament to the song's huge popularity, as highlighted by the huge spike in this data

"The Indian song has become a popular sensation on TikTok, with 52.6 million views since its release in March last year. History was made during this year's Oscars ceremony, as Naatu Naatu became the first song from an Indian film to win in the Best Song category. During the Oscars ceremony, the electrifying live performance of the song by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava received a standing ovation from the crowd, and this historic win will give RRR and Naatu Naatu some well-deserved exposure," said a spokesperson for 6Takarakuji.

Meanwhile, Raj Kapoor, who was one of the producers of the 95th Academy Awards show, revealed that Jr NTR and Ram Charan "did not feel comfortable" performing the track on the Oscars stage due to their busy schedules. The Naatu Naatu performance was met with a standing ovation from the audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (With inputs from IANS)



READ | Jr NTR, Ram Charan were originally supposed to perform RRR's Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023 but later backed out, know why