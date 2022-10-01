Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna says she is still friends with her exes

Rashmika Mandanna/Insatgram

Rashmika Mandanna recently revealed that she keeps in touch with her ex-boyfriends and is even open to seeing their new companions. The actor acknowledged that she has a very good relationship with them but expressed uncertainty about whether their friendship is healthy.

Rashmika, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with the film Goodbye, had the epiphany while playing a game with the same name as her movie. In a recent interview, the performer was asked if she would say "hi" or "goodbye" to various circumstances.

She answered "hi" when asked what she would do if she ran into her ex-lovers' current partners at a party.

She told Mirchi Plus, "With my exes also, I am still friends. I sort of like meet their families, their present, current, future, past, everything." While agreeing that this is not a very good trait, Rashmika added, "But I have a very good relationship with them. So that's good."

Rashmika Mandanna once more refuted the rumours that she was dating Vijay Deverakonda, calling them cute in the process. Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade are the only two movies Rashmika has done with Vijay (2019). They've both repeatedly rejected the romance rumours that have been circulating since they first surfaced.

Rashmika responded that she believes she had to deal with it now because she is just starting out in the industry when asked if she felt Bollywood artists had to deal with a lot of spotlight on their love lives. When questioned about the long-running rumours that she was dating Vijay Deverakonda, the actor erupted into laughter.

She told Mashable India about the rumours, "It's all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute." Asked if these are only rumours, Rashmika replied, "Yeah. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute.”