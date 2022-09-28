Search icon
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna reacts to people dancing on Saami Saami during Navratri celebrations

Rashmika Mandanna is elated as her song and her hook step have become the flavour of the Navratri festival.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna and her song Saami Saami from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa The Rise has become a hot-favourite number in Navratri celebrations. As the devotees of Goddess Durga are enjoying the 9-day festival of Navratri, they played Rashmika's song during the Garba, to add more energy to celebrations. A video on social media is going viral, where a group of people are grooving to the tunes of Saami Saami. The viral video is recorded in Gujarat and this proves Mandanna's craze across the nation. 

As soon as the video went viral, it even caught Rashmika's attention. The actress reacted to the video and wrote, "Craaaaazzzyyyyyy." 

The actress recently marked her presence at the grand finale of DID Super Moms where she danced to her trending song Saami Saami along with Govinda. The Raja Babu star matched up with Rashmika and performed the hookstep like a pro. Govinda has also been considered one of the top dancers in Bollywood, and it seems like his skills are intact. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in Vika Bahl's family drama Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. The trailer of the film has already received love, and it has become one of the awaited films. 

During the recent media interaction, the actress opened up about meeting Amitabh for the first time. "The first day I met Bachchan sir, I was so intimidated because of his whole aura. He was so nice. I got to know him so much better as an actor over the shooting period. The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been absolutely amazing. I'm glad I got to do my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He's the best teacher of them all. Goodbye will release in cinemas on October 7. After, Goodbye, Rashmika will join Allu Arjun for the shoot of Pushpa 2. 

