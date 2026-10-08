'Goodbye Nana': Ram Gopal Varma pens heartfelt note after Nana Patekar's death at 75; shares throwback photo

RGV mourned Nana Patekar's death at 75, posting "Goodbye Nana" and recalling their films Ab Tak Chhappan, Bhoot and The Attacks of 26/11.

Ram Gopal Varma paid an emotional tribute to Nana Patekar after his death. The filmmaker remembered their work together in some of his most intense films.

Ram Gopal Varma's post on X

Taking to X, RGV posted a photo with Nana and wrote, "Goodbye Nana, can't ever forget what you brought to Ab Tak Chhappan, Bhoot and the Attacks of 26/11." In another post, he expressed shock, saying, "YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal.. But I still can't believe this can so suddenly happen to a man as strong as him. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting, NANA PATEKAR." As fans remembered their partnership, the posts went viral. RGV and Nana worked together in four films: Darna Mana Hai (2003), Bhoot (2003), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004) and The Attacks of 26/11 (2013).

A look at their iconic films

Their most well-known movie is still Ab Tak Chhappan. Inspired by actual Mumbai Police officials, Nana portrayed encounter specialist Sadhu Agashe. He received praise from critics for his portrayal of an honest police officer battling the system. Nana had a significant supporting role in the 2003 horror film Bhoot, which starred Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar.

Also read: Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Here's all about his Rs 80 crore net worth, simple lifestyle and humanitarian work for farmers

Nana Patekar, a veteran actor, passed away on October 8, 2026, in Goa due to a cardiac arrest. He was recognised for his role in "The Attacks of 26/11" (2013), where he portrayed Rakesh Maria, the police officer interrogating terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Born on January 1, 1951, Patekar acted in nearly 90 films over five decades and received three National Awards and the Padma Shri.