HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Good news for Emily In Paris fans, creator Darren Star makes big statement on Lily Collins' Netflix show: 'I don't think...'

Emily In Paris Season 5 follows Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) to Italy, where she opens a satellite office for the marketing agency she works for in Rome. Netflix has renewed the popular show for its sixth season.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 05:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Netflix has renewed the popular romantic dramedy Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins, for a sixth season. The renewal comes less than three weeks after the fifth season premiered on the streaming platform and delivered strong viewership numbers. The season racked up 26.8 million views worldwide (155 million hours divided by a running time of 5 hours, 47 minutes) over its first 11 days. Emily In Paris Season 5 follows Emily (Collins) to Italy, where she opens a satellite office for the marketing agency she works for in Rome. She strikes up a new romantic relationship there, but - spoiler alert - ultimately opts to return to Paris. 

"She really chooses her own life in Paris and her work, and what she's worked so hard to achieve," series creator Darren Star told The Hollywood Reporter about Emily's decision. He further added, "I think ultimately that's where her heart was and it clarified for her the fact that she wants to be in Paris and she wants to live there, and it's not a temporary thing." 

Star also hinted that season six could revisit the complicated relationship between Emily and chef Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo. While stopping short of confirming a reunion, he suggested that the door remains open for the two characters to find their way back to each other. "I don't think that Emily and Gabriel would be....I don't think it'll be an instant relationship, though I do believe that people can find their way back to each other," he said.

The cast for Emily in Paris Season 5 includes star and producer Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello), Thalia Besson (Genevieve), Paul Forman (Nico), Arnaud Binard (Laurent G), Minnie Driver (Princess Jane), Bryan Greenberg (Jake), and Michèle Laroque (Yvette).

'Emily in Paris' is produced by Paramount Television Studios in association with Darren Star Productions and Jax Media, with Darren Star serving as executive producer along with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Stephen Brown, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff, Grant Sloss and Joe Murphy.

