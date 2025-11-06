FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Good news for BTS fans in India, Jungkook's Golden: The Moments exhibition is set to open at..., know how to get tickets

Jungkook's 'GOLDEN: The Moments' Exhibition will run from December 12th, 2025 to January 11th, 2026 at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. Apart from Jungkook, the other six BTS members are Jin, Jimin, RM, V, Suga, and J-Hope.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 01:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

There's exciting news for Jungkook's Indian fans, as the BTS star has something special in store for them. Jungkook's anticipated exhibition, Golden: The Moments, is finally coming to India. 

Brought to Indian shores through a partnership between BookMyShow Live and HYBE, the exhibition invites fans to step into Jungkook's golden universe, where creativity, performance and emotion converge, read a press note. 

Jungkook's 'GOLDEN: The Moments' Exhibition will run from December 12th, 2025 to January 11th, 2026 at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. Tickets for the exhibition will be available starting November 6 at 12 pm from BookMyShow website and app.

Speaking on the announcement, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "Our partnership with HYBE marks an exciting new chapter in BookMyShow Live's vision to bring transformative global experiences to India. 'GOLDEN: The Moments' is an immersive celebration of Jungkook's artistry, connecting fans around the world through creativity and music. With India hosting one of the most passionate and ever-growing K-pop and BTS communities, we are thrilled to bring them closer than ever to one of their most beloved artists through this landmark exhibition, and to be part of the growing cultural exchange shaping India's entertainment landscape."

Apart from Jungkook, the other six BTS members are Jin, Jimin, RM, V, Suga, and J-Hope.

READ | 'Sex karna bhi band karde': Netizens react furiously as Vicky Kaushal reportedly aims to quit non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film Mahavatar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
