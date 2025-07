Good news for BTS fans as Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, RM set to make comeback with new album, world tour in...

BTS will begin recording new music in the US next month and start planning for a massive world tour. "We're also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We'll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you're as excited as we are," said the band.

Popular Korean boy band BTS has confirmed its comeback. They are set to return in spring 2026 with new music and a world tour, reported Variety. According to the outlet, the group has been on hiatus for two years due to solo ventures and military service obligations. Tuesday's 30-minute Weverse live stream marked the first time all seven members - Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and RM -- have broadcast live together since September 2022.

"We'll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year," the group said in a statement. "Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas. We're approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started," added the BTS band in a live stream, according to Variety.

BTS will begin recording new music in the US next month and start planning for a massive world tour. "We're also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We'll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you're as excited as we are," said the band as quoted by Variety.

The group's last tour, BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage, concluded almost four years ago and drew over 4 million attendees.

A report in the Korea Herald, as quoted by Variety, two weeks ago claimed that the group would be returning in March 2026, though BTS did not name a specific month during the live stream.

BTS's last album as a group was 2022's Proof. Since then, all of its members have released solo music, including Jungkook's 2023 album Golden; V's 2023 album Layover; Jimin's two albums, 2023's Face and 2024's Muse; Suga's 2023 album D-Day; Jin's two EPs, Happy (2024) and Echo (2025); J-Hope's 2022 album Jack in the Box; and RM's two albums Indigo (2022) and Right Place, Wrong Person (2024). (With inputs from ANI)

