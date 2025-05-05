Good Bad Ugly is the the highest-grossing film in Ajith Kumar's career and the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Within a month since its theatrical release, the action comedy will start streaming on Netflix from May 8 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Headlined by Ajith Kumar as the retired gangster AK aka Red Dragon, the Tamil action comedy Good Bad Ugly was released in the theatres on April 10. Even though the film received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, it went on to gross Rs 250 crore at the global box office and became a blockbuster success. Good Bad Ugly also became the highest-grossing film in Ajith Kumar's career and the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

Within a month since its theatrical release, the Ajith Kumar-starrer will start streaming on Netflix from May 8. The OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the poster of the film's digital release, and wrote, "He’s done being good. Now he’s going to be bad and things are about to get ugly. Watch Good Bad Ugly on Netflix, out 8 May in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram in the supporting roles with Jackie Shroff, Simran, Redin Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup, Yogi Babu, and Sayaji Shinde making cameo appearances.

The Tamil blockbuster is directed by Adhik Ravichandran, who has previously made Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, Bagheera, and Mark Antony. It is the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year behind Vicky Kaushal-led Hindi period action drama Chhaava and Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam action thriller L2 Empuraan.

Good Bad Ugly is is Ajith Kumar's second release of the year. He was previously seen in the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, which was relased in February 2025. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial, which also starred Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, was a commercial flop as it grossed 135.65 crore worldwide against its budget of around Rs 200 crore.

