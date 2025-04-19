Ajith Kumar-starrer and Adhik Ravichandran-directed action comedy Good Bad Ugly is the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Raghu Ram, Jackie Shroff, Simran, Shine Tom Chacko, and Yogi Babu among others.

The Tamil action comedy Good Bad Ugly, headlined by Ajith Kumar as the retired gangster AK aka Red Dragon, has set the box office on fire since its release on April 10. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial has already become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 and is the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year behind Vicky Kaushal-led Hindi period action drama Chhaava, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam action thriller L2 Empuraan, and Venkatesh-starrer Telugu action comedy Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

In its first eight days, Good Bad Ugly earned Rs 119.15 crore net in India and grossed 196 crore worldwide. As per the early estimates, the Ajith Kumar film collected Rs 6.75 crore net on its ninth day, i.e. on Good Friday as per early estimates. It is Rs 1.45 crore more than what the film earned on Thursday, which is Rs 5.3 crore. This also means that Good Bad Ugly has now crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the global box office.

The production house Mythri Movie Makers also shared the update about the film crossing the milestone on its social media handles with the poster that read, "Box office shAKing blockbuster." It was captioned, "The MASS SAMBAVAM is shaking the box office. Good Bad Ugly hits 200 CRORES WORLDWIDE GROSS."

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram in the supporting roles with Jackie Shroff, Simran, Redin Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup, Yogi Babu, and Sayaji Shinde making cameo appearances.

The latest Tamil blockbuster is Ajith Kumar's second release of the year. He was previously seen in the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, which was relased in February 2025. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial, which also starred Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, was a commercial flop as it grossed 135.65 crore worldwide against its budget of around Rs 200 crore.

