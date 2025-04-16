Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has surpassed Ram Charan's Game Changer and become the fourth-highest grossing Indian film of 2025 behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan, and Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Headlined by Ajith Kumar, the Tamil action comedy Good Bad Ugly is storming the box office since its release on April 10. The film overtook Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer coming of age comedy drama Dragon and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 in the first five days. And now, Good Bad Ugly has beaten Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and Shankar's Telugu political action thriller Game Changer to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

In the first six days, the Ajith Kumar film earned Rs 108.30 crore net in India and grossed Rs 180 crore worldwide. On its seventh day, as per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk, the action comedy collected Rs 6 crore net in India. Adding the overseas collections, Good Bad Ugly has earned over Rs 186 crore globally in its first week. This means that the latest Tamil blockbuster, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, has surpassed Game Changer, which earned Rs 185 crore gross worldwide, to become the fourth biggest Indian film of 2025.

The three highest-grossing Indian films of the year are the Hindi period action drama Chhaava, the Malayalam action thriller L2 Empuraan, and the Telugu action comedy Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Chhaava, L2: Empuraan, and Sankranthiki Vasthunam have grossed Rs 806 crore, Rs 265 crore, and Rs 255 crore globally, respectively.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram in the supporting roles with Jackie Shroff, Simran, Redin Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup, Yogi Babu, and Sayaji Shinde making cameo appearances.

The Adhik Ravichandran directorial is Ajith Kumar's second release of the year. He was previously seen in the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, which was relased in February 2025. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial, which also starred Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, was a commercial flop as it grossed 135.65 crore worldwide against its budget of around Rs 200 crore.

