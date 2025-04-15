Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram in the supporting roles with Jackie Shroff, Simran, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup, and Yogi Babu in cameo appearances.

The Tamil action comedy Good Bad Ugly was released in the theatres on April 10. The film revolves around a retired gangster AK aka Red Dragon, played by the superstar Ajith Kumar, who goes back to his violent ways when his son is wrongly arrested. On its fifth day, Good Bad Ugly overtook Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer and Ashwath Marimuthu-directed Dragon to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 worldwide and also crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India. However, on its sixth day, the film has seen decline in its collections.

As per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ajith Kumar film collected Rs 6.50 crore net in India. This takes the six-day domestic collection of Good Bad Ugly to Rs 107.80 crore. The action comedy is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, who has previously made Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, Bagheera, and Mark Antony.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram in the supporting roles with Jackie Shroff, Simran, Redin Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup, Yogi Babu, and Sayaji Shinde making cameo appearances.

Good Bad Ugly is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Interestingly, another film by the same production house also released on April 10 - Jaat. The Hindi action drama, led by Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, and helmed by the Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni in his Bollywood debut, has crossed the Rs 50-crore net in India in its first six days.

The Adhik Ravichandran directorial is Ajith Kumar's second release of the year. He was previously seen in the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, which was relased in February 2025. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial, which also starred Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, earned Rs 80.35 crore net in India and grossed 135.65 crore worldwide.

READ | Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin reveals he went into depression after watching Christopher Nolan's Inception: 'It affected me so...'