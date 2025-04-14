The Ajith Kumar-starrer and Adhik Ravichandran-directed Good Bad Ugly has surpassed Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

Headlined by Ajith Kumar, the Tamil action comedy Good Bad Ugly was released in the cinemas on April 10. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram in the supporting roles with Jackie Shroff, Simran, Redin Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup, Yogi Babu, and Sayaji Shinde making cameo appearances. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial revolves around a retired gangster AK aka Red Dragon, played by the superstar Ajith, who goes back to his violent ways when his son is wrongly arrested.

With the domestic net collections of Rs 29.25 crore, Good Bad Ugly took the second biggest opening of Ajith Kumar behind his 2022 action thriller Valimai. In its extended four-day weekend, the film earned Rs 85 crore net in India and grossed Rs 148.50 crore gross worldwide. On its fifth day, the Ajith Kumar film collected Rs 11.14 crore net in India, as per the early estimates from the industry tracking portal Sacnilk.

This means that Good Bad Ugly is now the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025 as it has surpassed Dragon, which had minted Rs 152 crore gross globally when it was released in February 2025. The coming-of-age comedy drama was directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starred Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar in the leading roles.

The Adhik Ravichandran directorial is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Interestingly, another film by the same production house also released on April 10 - Jaat. The Hindi action thrilled, led by Sunny Deol and helmed by the Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni in his Bollywood debut, collected Rs 40 crore in its opening weekend.

Good Bad Ugly is Ajith Kumar's second release of the year. He was previously seen in the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, which was relased in February 2025. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial, which also starred Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, earned Rs 80.35 crore net in India and grossed 135.65 crore worldwide.

