Ajith Kumar's latest release Good Bad Ugly has beaten the actor's previous film Vidaamuyarchi, which hit theatres in February 2025, at the Indian box office. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The Tamil action comedy Good Bad Ugly, headlined by Ajith Kumar, was released in cinemas on April 10 coinciding with Mahavir Jayanti. The film, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, is based on a retired gangster AK aka Red Dragon, played by the superstar Ajith, who goes back to his violent ways when his son is wrongly arrested. Good Bad Ugly also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram in the leading roles with Jackie Shroff, Simran, Redin Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup, Yogi Babu, and Sayaji Shinde making cameo appearances.

After becoming the second biggest opening film of Ajith Kumar with the net domestic collections of Rs 29.25 crore, Good Bad Ugly saw drop on its second day and collected Rs 15 crore. The film bounced back on Saturday with the earnings of Rs 19.75 crore. On its fourth day, as per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly earned Rs 20.50 crore, taking its four-day extended weekend total to Rs 84.50 crore. Talking about its worldwide collections, the Ajith Kumar film has grossed Rs 112.50 crore worldwide in its first three days.

The Adhik Ravichandran directorial is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Interestingly, another film by the same production house also released on April 10 - Jaat. The Hindi action thrilled, led by Sunny Deol and helmed by the Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni in his Bollywood debut, has collected Rs 40 crore in its opening weekend.

Good Bad Ugly is Ajith Kumar's second release of the year. He was previously seen in the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, which was relased in February 2025. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial, which also starred Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, earned Rs 80.35 crore net in India and grossed 135.65 crore worldwide.

