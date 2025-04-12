Good Bad Ugly took the second biggest opening for Ajith Kumar and fell a little short behind the 2022 action thriller Valimai.

Headlined by Ajith Kumar, the Tamil-language action comedy Good Bad Ugly was released in the cinemas on April 10 on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is based on a retired gangster AK aka Red Dragon who goes back to his violent ways when his son is wrongly arrested.

Good Bad Ugly took the second biggest opening for Ajith Kumar as it collected Rs 29.25 crore net in India and fell a little short behind the 2022 action thriller Valimai, which had minted Rs 31.7 crore on its first day of release. As per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk, the latest release dropped by more than 50% on its second day of release and earned Rs 13.50 crore on Friday, April 11. This takes the two-day domestic net total to Rs 42.75 crore.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram in the leading roles with Jackie Shroff, Simran, Redin Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup, Yogi Babu, and Sayaji Shinde making cameo appearances.

The Adhik Ravichandran directorial is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Interestingly, another film by the same production house also released on April 10 - Jaat. The Hindi action thrilled, led by Sunny Deol and helmed by the Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni in his Bollywood debut, earned Rs 9.5 crore on its opening day.

Good Bad Ugly is Ajith Kumar's second release of the year. He was previously seen in the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, which was relased in February 2025. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial, which also starred Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, earned Rs 80.35 crore net in India and grossed 135.65 crore worldwide.