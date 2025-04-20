After becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, Good Bad Ugly continues to break records and has now become Ajith Kumar's biggest hit as well. The latest Tamil blockbuster has overtaken the 2019 action drama Viswasam to achieve this feat.

Headlined by Ajith Kumar as the retired gangster AK aka Red Dragon, the Tamil action comedy Good Bad Ugly is storming the box office since its release on April 10. The film is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, who has previously made Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, Bagheera, and Mark Antony. Within its first week itself, Good Bad Ugly surpassed Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer Dragon to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and has now, become the highest-grossing film ever in Ajith Kumar's career as well.

In its first nine days, the action comedy earned Rs 124.90 crore net in India and grossed Rs 204 crore worldwide. As per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film added Rs 5.75 crore to its domestic earnings on its tenth day. This means that Good Bad Ugly has minted close to Rs 210 crore and has overtaken Viswasam to become Ajith Kumar's biggest hit.

Directed by Siva, the 2019 action drama Viswasam starred Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, and Jagapathi Babu in the leading roles. The film had earned Rs 136.45 crore net in India and grossed Rs 205 crore worldwide. It was the fourth collaboration between Ajith and Siva after Veeram (2014), Vedalam (2015), and Vivegam (2017). The actor and director are set to reunite for the fifth time for the superstar's next film.

Coming back to Good Bad Ugly, the film also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram in the supporting roles with Jackie Shroff, Simran, Redin Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup, Yogi Babu, and Sayaji Shinde making cameo appearances.

The latest Tamil blockbuster is Ajith Kumar's second release of the year. He was previously seen in the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, which was relased in February 2025. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial, which also starred Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, was a commercial flop as it grossed 135.65 crore worldwide against its budget of around Rs 200 crore.

