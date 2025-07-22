'Goliyan chali, ek white gaadi...': Rapper Fazilpuria breaks his silence after being shot in Gurugram

Last week, singer Rahul Fazilpuria was allegedly shot at on the Southern Peripheral Road in Sector 71 of Haryana's Gurugram.

Singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria, who was allegedly shot at on the Southern Peripheral Road in Sector 71 of Haryana's Gurugram, has opened up about the incident and shared how it happened.

Speaking to ANI, he shared, "14 taarikh ko mai Fazilpur apne office se nikla tha ghar ke liye nikla tha (On the 14th, I left Fazilpur for home... ). Aur by chance kayi baar mai akele hota hu us din bhi akela tha aur us din mere upar gaon ke peeche vaale road par Sector Ekhatar par..goliyan chali..jo ek white gaadi mein aaye the (And by chance I am alone many times, that day also I was alone and that day on the road behind my village, on the Sector 71, bullets were fired..they came in a white car),jinhone pehle overtake kiya to maine dhyan nahi diya (I didn't paid attention when they overtook me) kyunki normally aage li thi but jab peeche dekh rahe the saare to mujhe andaaza hua kisi ne pehchaan liya to us tarah se dekh rahe the.. aage jaake unhone gaadi adayi aur fir bilkul overtake karke gaadi aage se rok ke road block karke(The car then overtook completely, stopped, and blocked the road.)... He continued, "Unhone utarte hi bhagte bhaagte fire shuru kari Maine gaadi peeche laga li us din ka to yehi raha.."

However, he insisted that initially, he couldn't understand what exactly happened. "At that time, I didn't understand what had happened. Initially, I thought it was them who threatened us during Sidhu Moose Wala's time... However, new angles are now emerging. That night, I received a call while I was appearing before the police. The person threatening me was using a Punjabi name, and I will reveal it when the time comes..."

Police have identified the accused and have registered an FIR, a police official said. Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Gurugram Police, Sandeep Kumar, on July 15, said that the police rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and found the bullet mark.

Speaking to reporters, Police PRO Sandeep Kumar said, "Late last evening, Gurugram police received information about firing on the SPL (Southern Peripheral Road) road in Sector 71. Police reached the spot. Police found a bullet mark on the spot."

Police PRO Kumar added that the police have recovered a car from the spot of the incident, and the accused has been identified."Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim. Investigation is underway.

Police have recovered the car from the spot, and the accused has been identified," PRO Sandeep Kumar said. Further details in the case are awaited. Fazilpuria contested the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) from the Gurgaon constituency.

According to the Election Commission of India, he received a total of 13,278 votes and lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rao Inderjit Singh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)