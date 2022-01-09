Golden Globes 2022: Awards to be announced on January 10, check full list of nominations

The 79th Golden Globe Awards will announce its winners on Monday morning, January 10, at 7:30 AM (IST). However, this time the awards will be not be aired or telecasted. The event will be on the lines of a PowerPoint presentation and the live updates will be available on the Golden Globe website and social media page. "This year`s event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed," organisers said on the Golden Globes official Twitter page late on Thursday."We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media."

This year, the event will be limited to 90 minutes, without any red-carpet or media coverage for the event. These major changes happened because of the rise of COVID cases in the US, and the last year's controversy, that questioned the credibility of the award.

The Golden Globe Awards are organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), and it is regarded as one of the prestigious honours. Last year, as per an investigation of the Los Angles Times, the HFPA's ranks, the jury team lacked diversity, and among 80-voting members, none of them were black. Also, the group was questioned over their authenticity and according to an article in New York Times, there were some financial irregularities. The jury members were also indicted for being biased towards some big movie studios. Owing to the criticism, the HFPA immediately made changes in the group, added 21 new members, out of which six are black. Also, they banned gifts and other perks from producers.

Here are the full nomination list

Best Motion Picture, Drama

'Belfast'

'CODA'

'Dune'

'King Richard'

'The Power of the Dog'

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

'Cyrano'

'Don’t Look Up'

'Licorice Pizza'

'Tick, Tick … Boom!'

'West Side Story'

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, 'Belfast'

Jane Campion, 'The Power of the Dog'

Maggie Gyllenhaal, 'The Lost Daughter'

Steven Spielberg, 'West Side Story'

Denis Villeneuve, 'Dune'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Olivia Colman, 'The Lost Daughter'

Nicole Kidman, 'Being the Ricardos'

Lady Gaga, 'House of Gucci'

Kristen Stewart, 'Spencer'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, 'Annette'

Alana Haim, 'Licorice Pizza'

Jennifer Lawrence, 'Don’t Look Up'

Emma Stone, 'Cruella'

Rachel Zegler, 'West Side Story'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, 'Belfast'

Ariana DeBose, 'West Side Story'

Kirsten Dunst, 'The Power of the Dog'

Aunjanue Ellis, 'King Richard'

Ruth Negga, 'Passing'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali, 'Swan Song'

Javier Bardem, 'Being the Ricardos'

Benedict Cumberbatch, 'The Power of the Dog'

Will Smith, 'King Richard'

Denzel Washington, 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, 'Don’t Look Up'

Peter Dinklage, 'Cyrano'

Andrew Garfield, 'Tick, Tick … Boom!'

Cooper Hoffman, 'Licorice Pizza'

Anthony Ramos, 'In the Heights'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, 'The Tender Bar'

Jamie Dornan, 'Belfast'

Ciaran Hinds, 'Belfast'

Troy Kotsur, 'CODA'

Kodi Smit-McPhee, 'The Power of the Dog'

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, 'Licorice Pizza'

Kenneth Branagh, 'Belfast'

Jane Campion, 'The Power of the Dog'

Adam McKay, 'Don’t Look Up'

Aaron Sorkin, 'Being the Ricardos'

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, 'The French Dispatch'

Germaine Franco, 'Encanto'

Jonny Greenwood, 'The Power of the Dog'

Alberto Iglesias, 'Parallel Mothers'

Hans Zimmer, 'Dune'

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

'Be Alive,' 'King Richard'

'Dos Oruguitas,' 'Encanto'

'Down to Joy,' 'Belfast'

'Here I Am [Singing My Way Home],' 'Respect'

'No Time to Die,' 'No Time to Die

Best Motion Picture, Animated

'Encanto'

'Flee'

'Luca'

'My Sunny Maad'

'Raya and the Last Dragon'

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

'Compartment No. 6'

'Drive My Car'

'The Hand of God'

'A Hero'

'Parallel Mothers'

Best Television Series, Drama

'Lupin'

'The Morning Show'

'Pose'

'Squid Game'

'Succession'

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

'The Great'

'Hacks'

'Only Murders in the Building'

'Reservation Dogs'

'Ted Lasso'

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

'Dopesick'

'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

'Maid'

'Mare of Easttown'

'The Underground Railroad'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, 'In Treatment'

Jennifer Aniston, 'The Morning Show'

Christine Baranski, 'The Good Fight'

Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid’s Tale'

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, 'Pose'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, 'Succession'

Lee Jung-jae, 'Squid Game'

Billy Porter, 'Pose'

Jeremy Strong, 'Succession'

Omar Sy, 'Lupin'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, 'Hacks'

Elle Fanning, 'The Great'

Issa Rae, 'Insecure'

Tracee Ellis Ross, 'black-ish'

Jean Smart, 'Hacks'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, 'Scenes From a Marriage'

Cynthia Erivo, 'Genius: Aretha'

Elizabeth Olsen, 'Wandavision'

Margaret Qualley, 'Maid'

Kate Winslet, 'Mare of Easttown'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Jennifer Coolidge, 'The White Lotus'

Kaitlyn Dever, 'Dopesick'

Andie MacDowell, 'Maid'

Sarah Snook, 'Succession'

Hannah Waddingham, 'Ted Lasso'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, 'black-ish'

Nicholas Hoult, 'The Great'

Steve Martin, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Martin Short, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, 'Wandavision'

Oscar Isaac, 'Scenes From a Marriage'

Michael Keaton, 'Dopesick'

Ewan McGregor, 'Halston'

Tahar Rahim, 'The Serpent'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Billy Crudup, 'The Morning Show'

Kieran Culkin, 'Succession'

Mark Duplass, 'The Morning Show'

Brett Goldstein, 'Ted Lasso'

O Yeong-su, 'Squid Game'