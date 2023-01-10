Golden Globe Awards 2023 winners prediction: RRR tipped to win one award; The Banshees of Inisherin, Tar to dominate

RRR has been nominated in two categories at the 2023 Golden Globes

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will be given out tomorrow morning (January 11). The awards are one of the most prestigious and highly-sought for English films worldwide. This year, the award show will honour the best of film, television, and streaming content from the year 2022. What makes it special for Indian audiences is that SS Rajamouli’s RRR is also in the fray, having secured two nominations.

Who may be the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globes?

Dozens of films, television shows, and web series from across the world are competing across 27 categories at the 2023 Golden Globes. The predictions for winners, based on reports from editors and leading Hollywood publications, put tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin and psychological drama Tar as the frontunners. Most publications peg the former to win Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) and the latter to take home Best Motion Picture (Drama).

Other predicted winners include Steven Spielberg as Best Director for The Fabelmans, Austin Butler as Best Actor (Drama) for Elvis, Cate Blanchett as Best Actress (Drama) for Tar, Michelle Yeoh as Best Actress (Comedy or Musical) for Everything Everywhere All at Once and Colin Farrell as Best Actor (Comedy or Musical) for The Banshees of Inisherin.

What are RRR’s chances at Golden Globes 2023?

RRR has been nominated in two categories at the prestigious award ceremony. The film is in fray for Motion Picture (Non-English Language). According to Variety, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer has an outside chance of winning in this category but may eventually lose to German Netflix film All Quiet on the Western Front. Most predictions have favoured the German war drama over the Indian period film.

The other category where RRR has bagged a nomination is Best Original Song. It is here that RRR (through Naatu Naatu) is almost certain to win. Variety pegs the song to beat heavyweights Rihanna and Lady Gaga in the category.

How can you watch Golden Globes 2023 in India?

The 2023 Golden Globes will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday night. In India, it will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The telecast is expected to begin early morning 6.30 am IST.