Actor who played Kansa in Mahabharat was hated, called cruel in real life, faced taunts; died at...

Due to his powerful acting, Goga Kapoor was known as Kansa of real life, with people often mistaking him for the character.

Many actors leave such a lasting impression with their excellent performances that their real-life identities are often associated with their on-screen characters. Particularly, the 1980s were a golden era for religious serials on Indian television.

Apart from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, B.R. Chopra and Ravi Chopra's Mahabharat also created a huge buzz. The actors who played Sita and Ram, Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil, achieved lifelong fame through their divine roles. Among the characters in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, the role that grabbed attention was that of Kansa, played by Goga Kapoor.

In an interview, Goga Kapoor said that wherever he went, people would ask him why he had treated his sister Devaki so badly. His portrayal of Kansa was so convincing that people often mistook him for the character in real life. Because of this role, he had to deal with a lot of teasing and criticism in his personal life.

Goga Kapoor, who gained fame for his role as Kansa, appeared in over 500 films throughout his career. He was mostly seen in villain roles or as the hero's sidekick. His portrayal of the bandit Shaitan Singh in the film Toofan was particularly well-received. Additionally, Goga Kapoor worked in numerous hit films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Mard, Sagar, Agneepath, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, and Mard.

He died on March 3, 2011, in Mumbai, at the age of 70.

