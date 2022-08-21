GodFather teaser: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan promise action-packed entertainer on Dussehra 2022

GodFather teaser/YouTube stills

Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather is one of the most awaited Indian films this year and its teaser was unveiled by the makers on August 21, a day ahead of the Megastar's 67th birthday on August 22. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also makes his Telugu debut with the upcoming action film set to release on Dussehra 2022, i.e. October 5.

The teaser shows the action-packed avatars of the deadly duo Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, and their scenes together will surely make fans go berserk in the packed theatres. Nayanthara, who has recently married director and lyricist Vignesh Shivan also appears briefly in the video.

GodFather is directed by Mohan Raja and its music has been composed by Thaman S. Along with Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan's banner Konidela Production Company, the film has been co-produced by R. B. Choudhary under his banner Super Good Films.

The upcoming political thriller is the official Telugu remake of Mohanlal's superhit 2019 release Lucifer which also starred Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran in prominent roles, and Vivek Oberoi made his Malayalam cinema debut with the film playing the main antagonist.

Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with Lucifer and also played a small cameo in the film. It is being said that Salman Khan will reprise Prithviraj's role from the original. While Manju Warrier was the leading lady in the Malayalam film, Nayanthara is the leading lady in its Telugu remake.



It was recently reported that the producers of Godfather have received a whopping offer of Rs 45 crore for the digital and satellite rights of the Hindi dubbed version since it is predicted that the Mohan Raja directorial will be a massive box office hit with the Megastar and Bhai sharing screen space for the very first time. Though, no official confirmation has been made yet.