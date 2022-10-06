GodFather: Salman Khan congratulates Chiranjeevi as film receives positive reviews, shares heartfelt video

Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan, who appeared in GodFather for a significant portion of the movie, has released a video on his Instagram account congratulating Chiranjeevi on the movie. Salman began the video by saying, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you." "I heard that GodFather is doing really well, congrats god bless you. You know why Chiru Garu kyunki iss desh aur iss desh ki janta mai hai bada dum. (Because this country and its citizens are very powerful.)" He ended the video by saying, "Vande Mataram!"

Salman Khan captioned it as "#Godfather" and tagged Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Earlier, the film's trailer gave glimpses of what the film is all about. The state's chief minister PKR passes away, leading to questions on succession. While his daughter (Nayanthara) is not interested, his son-in-law (Satya Dev), and a few others in the party are in the midst of a power grab. Brahma (Chiranjeevi), the trusted man of the fallen stalwart, is drawn into the murky affairs and is keen to keep greedy sharks at bay.

The trailer raised the hype and expectations from the movie produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

In the trailer, Chiranjeevi was seen delivering a strong performance as Brahma as well as GodFather. Style comes easy to Chiranjeevi and that was evident throughout his performance. Salman Khan's aura on screen amplified the punch moment. It was a feast to the eyes watching them together. Nayanthara and Satya Dev looked cool in their respective roles.

Godfather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer that starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

GodFather which hit theatres today, October 5, is up for a big box office clash with Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost. While both the movies have been garnering positive responses, it remains to be seen which film performs better at the tickets window.



