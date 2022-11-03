Search icon
GodFather OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Chiranjeevi- Salman Khan starrer

The latest blockbuster of Chiranjeevi is geared up for its digital premiere. Read on to know more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

GodFather

GodFather OTT release: After shattering multiple box office records, Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Salman Khan starrer GodFather is all set to release on Netflix. The Telugu actioner is the official remake of the Malayalam superhit Lucifer, and it was released on a pan-India level on October 5. GodFather will premiere on Netflix on November 19. 

Netflix shared a post, announcing the digital premiere of the film, and wrote, "The megastar of Tollywood meets the megastar of Bollywood!#Godfather is coming to Netflix on the 19th of November!" 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

As far as the collections are concerned, GodFather easily crossed Rs 100 crores worldwide. After the release, in a special message on his Instagram page, Chiranjeevi thanked his GodFather co-star Salman Khan for the movie's commercial success. He claimed that Salman's role as Vettavaliyan Masood Bhai was the cause of the movie's "stupendous success." 

READ: GodFather: Chiranjeevi shares video message for co-star Salman Khan, says 'Masood Bhai is the force behind..'

In a video shared on his Instagram, he said, “Thank you, my dear Sallu Bhai and congratulations to you too. Because Masood Bhai is the force behind GodFather’s stupendous success. Thank you and I love you so much. Vande Mataram.” He shared in the caption, “Thank you Sallu bhai @beingsalmankhan !! @alwaysramcharan #godfather.” 

Watch the video

Salman also released a video on his Instagram account congratulating Chiranjeevi on the movie. Salman began the video by saying, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you." "I heard that GodFather is doing really well, congrats god bless you. You know why Chiru Garu kyunki iss desh aur iss desh ki janta mai hai bada dum. (Because this country and its citizens are very powerful.)" He ended the video by saying, "Vande Mataram!" GodFather brought a relief to Chiranjeevi, as his Acharya with Ram Charan tanked miserably at the box office. 

