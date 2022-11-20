Search icon
GodFather OTT: Here's when and where you can watch Chiranjeevi starrer

GodFather, starring Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Chiranjeevi, released on Netflix after breaking numerous movie office records.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 08:21 AM IST

File photo

GodFather, starring Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Chiranjeevi, released on Netflix after breaking numerous movie office records. On October 5, the Telugu action movie, which is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, was released across all of India. Netflix released GodFather on November 19. 

Netflix shared an Insatgram post, announcing the digital premiere of the Chiranjeevi starrer, and wrote, "The megastar of Tollywood meets the megastar of Bollywood!#Godfather is coming to Netflix on the 19th of November!"   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

GodFather easily exceeded Rs 100 crores in worldwide box office receipts.  

After GodFather took a thunderous opening, Salman shared a video message congratulating Chiranjeevi for the film's success in which he said, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you. I heard that GodFather is doing really well, congrats god bless you. You know why Chiru Garu kyunki is desh aur is desh ki janta main hai bada dum. Vande Mataram."  

Chiranjeevi praised his GodFather co-star Salman Khan on his Instagram page for the film's financial success. Salman's performance as Vettavaliyan Masood Bhai, according to him, was the reason for the film's  "stupendous success." 

Nayanthara, who plays a pivotal role in director Mohan Raja's superhit Telugu film, Godfather, has called Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, who plays the lead in the film, "a gem of a person and a powerhouse performer." 

In an emotional thank you note, which she penned to both the film's unit and to the audiences for their support, the actress said, "Thank you to all the movie lovers and my fans for making GodFather a humongous blockbuster." 

The Mohan Raja-directed movie became a huge hit not only in India but also internationally, as it surpassed the $1 million box office threshold in the USA. 

 For the unversed, Salman Khan has a pivotal cameo role as Masood Bhai in the Telugu thriller, which is an adaptation of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role. In the original, Prithviraj Sukumaran played Zayed Masood, the part originally played by the Sultan actor. 

