GodFather: Nayanthara's first look as Sathyapriya Jaidev unveiled from Chiranjeevi's film

The Telugu language film GodFather, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the leading role, is one of the most awaited films in Tollywood this year. Nayanthara stars as the leading lady in the Mohan Raja directorial scheduled to release in cinemas on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra 2022.

Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is one of the producers of the film as he has bankrolled the political action film under his banner Konidela Production Company. The Twitter handle of the production company shared the first look of Nayanthara as Sathyapriya Jaidevon the morning of Thursday, September 8.

Along with the sharing the photo, the makers put out a caption that read, "Introducing Lady Superstar #Nayanthara as 'Sathyapriya Jaidev' from the world of #GodFather" and they also added that the first single from the film's soundtrack composed by Thaman S will be released soon.

Earlier this year, Thaman S won his first National Award for Best Music Direction for Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, released in 2020. The same film is now being remade in Hindi as Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the leading roles.

Talking about remakes, even GodFather too is an official Telugu remake of Mohanlal's superhit release Lucifer which marked the directorial debut of Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and he also played a brief cameo in the 2019 film. His role in the Telugu remake is said to have been played by Salman Khan who makes his Tollywood debut with the upcoming film.



GodFather will clash with another highly-anticipated film titled The Ghost starring Nagarjuna in the leading role. Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, and Manish Chaudhuri will be seen playing pivotal roles in the Praveen Sattaru directorial whose action-packed trailer was released on August 25.