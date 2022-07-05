GodFather: Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan reacts to megastar's first look from Mohan Raja directorial

Ram Charan/Twitter

The first poster and the first look of Megastar Chiranjeevi's next film GodFather were revealed on Monday, July 4. The political thriller, also featuring Salman Khan in a pivotal cameo, is scheduled to release in cinemas on Dussehra 2022. Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, who has gained nationwide fame after starring in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, also reacted to his father's first look from the film.

Sharing the poster and the YouTube link on his Twitter handle, Charan wrote, "THE #GodFather has arrived !!". His post instantly went viral on the micro-blogging platform.

Well, apart from his father Chiranjeevi leading the film, Ram Charan also has another major connection with the film as he has produced the Mohan Raja directorial under his banner Konidela Production Company. R. B. Choudhary has also co-produced the film under his company Super Good Films.



For the unversed, GodFather is the official Telugu remake of Mohanlal's superhit 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer which also starred Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Indrajith Sukumaran in prominent roles with the Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi playing the main antagonist in his Mollywood debut.

The original film was helmed by the superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in his directorial debut, who also starred in the film in a crucial cameo and it is said that Salman Khan will reprise the Jana Gana Mana actor's role in the remake. While Manju Warrier was the leading lady in Lucifer, Nayanthara is the leading lady in its Telugu remake.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan shared screen space in the action-drama Acharya recently. The Kortala Siva directorial was released in cinemas on April 29 and turned out to be a box office failure. And thus, there is tremendous buzz regarding the legendary superstar's upcoming film.