GodFather: Chiranjeevi shares video message for co-star Salman Khan, says 'Masood Bhai is the force behind..'

hiranjeevi thanked his GodFather co-star Salman Khan for the movie's commercial success.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

GodFather

In a special message on his Instagram page, Chiranjeevi thanked his GodFather co-star Salman Khan for the movie's commercial success. He claimed that Salman's role as Vettavaliyan Masood Bhai was the cause of the movie's "stupendous success." 

In a video shared on his Instagram, he said, “Thank you, my dear Sallu Bhai and congratulations to you too. Because Masood Bhai is the force behind GodFather’s stupendous success. Thank you and I love you so much. Vande Mataram.” He shared in the caption, “Thank you Sallu bhai @beingsalmankhan !! @alwaysramcharan #godfather.” 

Salman had also released a video on his Instagram account congratulating Chiranjeevi on the movie. Salman began the video by saying, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you." "I heard that GodFather is doing really well, congrats god bless you. You know why Chiru Garu kyunki iss desh aur iss desh ki janta mai hai bada dum. (Because this country and its citizens are very powerful.)" He ended the video by saying, "Vande Mataram!" 

In the trailer, Chiranjeevi was seen delivering a strong performance as Brahma as well as GodFather. Style comes easy to Chiranjeevi and that was evident throughout his performance. Salman Khan's aura on screen amplified the punch moment. It was a feast to the eyes watching them together. Nayanthara and Satya Dev looked cool in their respective roles.  

Godfather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer that starred Mohanlal in the lead role.  

GodFather which hit theatres on October 5, is up for a big box office clash with Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost. While both the movies have been garnering positive responses, it remains to be seen which film performs better at the tickets window. 

 

