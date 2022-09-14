GodFather: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan set dance floor on fire in Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song promo

Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song promo/YouTube still

The promo for the first single Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar from Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming political thriller GodFather was released on Wednesday, September 13 in which the Acharya star was seen shaking a leg with the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The two megastars set the dance floor on fire twinning in black colour.

The dance track has been composed by Thaman S who was recently announced as the winner of the National Film Award for Best Music Director for his superhit tunes in Allu Arjun's blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, written by Anantha Sriram and choreographed by Prabhudeva, the full track will be released on September 15.

Nayanthara stars as the leading lady in the Mohan Raja directorial scheduled to release in cinemas on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra 2022. Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is one of the producers of the film as he has bankrolled the political action film under his banner Konidela Production Company.

GodFather is the official Telugu remake of Mohanlal's superhit 2019 release Lucifer which also starred Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Indrajith Sukumaran in prominent roles. Vivek Oberoi made his Malayalam cinema debut in the film playing the main antagonist.

Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with Lucifer and also played a small cameo in the film. It is being said that Salman Khan, whose next Hindi film release is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan later this year, will reprise Prithviraj's role from the original.



GodFather will clash with another highly-anticipated film titled The Ghost starring Nagarjuna in the leading role. Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, and Manish Chaudhuri will be seen playing pivotal roles in the Praveen Sattaru directorial whose action-packed trailer was released on August 25.