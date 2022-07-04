GodFather: Chiranjeevi's first look from Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer breaks the internet

GodFather - Konidela Production Company/Twitter

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather is one of the most awaited films this year and its first look was unveiled by the makers on Monday, July 4. The first poster as well as an intriguing clip was shared by the Konidela Production Company, established by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, on its social media handles.

Sharing the poster and first look, the production company wrote, "Megastar @KChiruTweets is here as #GodFather to rule FOREVER (fire emojis) #GodFatherFirstLook out now". While sharing the same, Ram Charan tweeted, "THE #GodFather has arrived !!".

GodFather is directed by Mohan Raja and its music has been composed by Thaman S. It has been co-produced by R. B. Choudhary under his production banner Super Good Films and is set to release on Dussehra 2022.

The upcoming political thriller is the official Telugu remake of Mohanlal's superhit 2019 release Lucifer which also starred Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran in prominent roles, and Vivek Oberoi made his Malayalam cinema debut with the film playing the main antagonist.

Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with Lucifer and also played a small cameo in the film. It is being said that Salman Khan will reprise Prithviraj's role from the original. While Manju Warrier was the leading lady in the Malayalam film, Nayanthara is the leading lady in its Telugu remake.



It was recently reported that the producers of Godfather have received a whopping offer of Rs 45 crore for the digital and satellite rights of the Hindi dubbed version since it is predicted that the Mohan Raja directorial will be a massive box office hit with the Megastar and Bhai sharing screen space for the very first time. Though, no official confirmation has been made yet.