Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

GodFather box office prediction day 1: Chiranjeevi starrer likely to earn Rs 35 crore worldwide

According to media sources, the Chiranjeevi movie GodFather has made Rs 35 crore globally.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 07:53 AM IST

GodFather box office prediction day 1: Chiranjeevi starrer likely to earn Rs 35 crore worldwide
File photo

Fans of Chiranjeevi finally got their long wait over with the release of his film GodFather on October 5 in theatres. The major draw of the film is the sharing of screen time between megastar Chiranjeevi and superstar Salman Khan. The movie was anticipated to perform extremely well on its opening day due to its cast and plot. According to media sources, the Chiranjeevi movie has made Rs 35 crore globally. 

According to oneindia.com, Trade trackers projected that the film will gross around Rs 20 crore from 700 screens in Andhra and Telangana. Early trends, however, show that the movie has made more over Rs 25 crore and has surpassed expectations. Early estimates have the global take at more than Rs 35 crore (gross). 

South superstar Chiranjeevi's GodFather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role, and Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost have had a big box office clash as the two films released in the theatres on the same day i.e October 5.   

 Chiranjeevi has said that there's no competition with Nagarjuna. He also mentioned that both their films are unique. Sharing his thoughts on the box office clash with Nagarjuna's action-thriller The Ghost, Chiranjeevi told News18, "There is no competition with Nagarjuna. Both the films are unique and we are trying to showcase our talent in it and prove ourselves." 

As per 123Telugu.com, Nagarjuna in a recent interview said that both the films would be huge hits. Nagarjuna added that GodFather and The Ghost are made in different genres and the fact that Chiranjeevi and he will be seen in different avatars after a long time, will help the two films become huge hits at the box office. 

Last week, Nagarjuna had even sent his best wishes to Chiranjeevi for the release of GodFather while speaking at the pre-release event of The Ghost. "My dear friend Chiranjeevi's GodFather is also releasing on the October 5 along with The Ghost. I hope both the films become a big hit at the box office," Nagarjuna said. 

Chiranjeevi's GodFather is directed by Mohan Raja while The Ghost starring Nagarjuna is helmed by Praveen Sattaru 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Durga Puja 2022: Missing Bengal? Check top 4 pandals to visit in Delhi
Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours
Who is Sreenath Bhasi, Malayalam actor arrested for abusing female anchor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai power cut today: Check list of areas that will be affected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.