GodFather box office collection day 5: Chiranjeevi starrer breaches $1 million mark in USA

GodFather/File photo

Starring Chiranjeevi in the leading role, the political thriller GodFather was released in cinemas on October 5, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra, and has been breaking records at the box office. The Mohan Raja directorial has emerged as a blockbuster success in not just India, but abroad too as the film has now crossed the $1 million mark at the USA box office.

Prime Media, the film distribution company that has distributed the Chiranjeevi starrer in America, took to its Twitter handle on Sunday, October 9, and tweeted, "#GodFather crossed $1M Steady run from Day 1", along with sharing the official announcement poster.

The Telugu thriller, which is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role, also features Salman Khan in a crucial cameo role as Masood Bhai. The Sultan actor's role was played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the original as Zayed Masood. Lucifer was also the directorial debut of the Jana Gana Mana actor.

After GodFather took a thunderous opening, Salman shared a video message congratulating Chiranjeevi for the film's success in which he said, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you. I heard that GodFather is doing really well, congrats god bless you. You know why Chiru Garu kyunki is desh aur is desh ki janta main hai bada dum. Vande Mataram."

The Acharya star too thanked the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor saying that Salman's role as Vettavaliyan Masood Bhai was the reason behind the movie's "stupendous success." In a video shared on his Instagram, he said, “Thank you, my dear Sallu Bhai and congratulations to you too. Because Masood Bhai is the force behind GodFather’s stupendous success. Thank you and I love you so much. Vande Mataram."



Meanwhile, the Chiranjeevi starrer has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in worldwide gross collections, as shared by the film's production banner Konidela Pro Company, which is founded by the actor's son Ram Charan.