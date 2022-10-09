GodFather box office collection day 4: Chiranjeevi starrer crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

File photo

Chiranjeevi plays the title character in the blockbuster hit Godfather, which has been a box office success. The movie has surpassed Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Confirming the same, Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “#GodFather ENTERS ₹100 cr club at the WW Box Office.”

#GodFather ENTERS ₹100 cr club at the WW Box Office. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 8, 2022

The film has received positive responses from the masses, and some of Chiru's die-hard fans even called it 'better' than Mohanlal's Lucifer. Salman Khan, who appeared in GodFather for a significant portion of the movie, has released a video on his Instagram account congratulating Chiranjeevi on the movie. Salman began the video by saying, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you." "I heard that GodFather is doing really well, congrats god bless you. You know why Chiru Garu kyunki iss desh aur iss desh ki janta mai hai bada dum. Vande Mataram."

After this, Chiranjeevi thanked his GodFather co-star Salman Khan for the movie's commercial success. He claimed that Salman's role as Vettavaliyan Masood Bhai was the cause of the movie's "stupendous success."

In a video shared on his Instagram, he said, “Thank you, my dear Sallu Bhai and congratulations to you too. Because Masood Bhai is the force behind GodFather’s stupendous success. Thank you and I love you so much. Vande Mataram.” He shared in the caption, “Thank you Sallu bhai @beingsalmankhan !! @alwaysramcharan #godfather.”

South superstar Chiranjeevi's GodFather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role, and Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost have had a big box office clash as the two films released in the theatres on the same day i.e October 5. The Ghost also stars Sonal Chauhan in the female lead.

READ: GodFather: Chiranjeevi shares video message for co-star Salman Khan, says 'Masood Bhai is the force behind..'

Chiranjeevi has said that there's no competition with Nagarjuna. He also mentioned that both their films are unique. Sharing his thoughts on the box office clash with Nagarjuna's action-thriller The Ghost, Chiranjeevi told News18, "There is no competition with Nagarjuna. Both the films are unique and we are trying to showcase our talent in it and prove ourselves." Chiranjeevi's GodFather is directed by Mohan Raja while The Ghost starring Nagarjuna is helmed by Praveen Sattaru.