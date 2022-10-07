GodFather box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan starrer likely to cross Rs 50 crore mark

File photo

Megastar Chiranjeevi is ecstatic that Mohan Raja's freshly released film GodFather, which he also stars in, is poised to be a smashing success. GodFather made more over Rs 13 crore in India on its second day. The data from the global market is still awaited. According to IndiaToday, GodFather will surpass the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office today.

GodFather, starring megastar Chiranjeevi, premiered in theatres on October 5 all over the world. The movie is an authentic remake of Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The political thriller had a successful opening weekend at the box office, earning Rs 38 crore globally. GodFather made an estimated Rs 13 crore on its second day in India alone. The global total is anticipated to surpass Rs 20 crore, pushing the two-day total above Rs 50 crore.

Speaking about GodFather, trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted about the film's collection on his Twitter and wrote, "#GodFather has opened up BIG at the box office with a WW Gross of 38Cr on its First Day! Keeping the talk, Holiday season and especially the MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Rage in mind it would turn out to be Sensation at the box office in coming days.

South superstar Chiranjeevi's GodFather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role, and Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost have had a big box office clash as the two films released in the theatres on the same day i.e October 5.

Chiranjeevi has said that there's no competition with Nagarjuna. He also mentioned that both their films are unique. Sharing his thoughts on the box office clash with Nagarjuna's action-thriller The Ghost, Chiranjeevi told News18, "There is no competition with Nagarjuna. Both the films are unique and we are trying to showcase our talent in it and prove ourselves."

As per 123Telugu.com, Nagarjuna in a recent interview said that both the films would be huge hits. Nagarjuna added that GodFather and The Ghost are made in different genres and the fact that Chiranjeevi and he will be seen in different avatars after a long time, will help the two films become huge hits at the box office.

Chiranjeevi's GodFather is directed by Mohan Raja while The Ghost starring Nagarjuna is helmed by Praveen Sattaru.