GodFather box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan starrer collects Rs 69 crore worldwide

GodFather box office collection day 2: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Salman Khan starrer GodFather has been well received among the masses, and the film continues to earn huge at the box office. On the second day, GodFaher collected Rs 69.12 crores from worldwide.

Chiranjeevi starrer actioner is the official remake of Malayalam superhit Lucifer, starring Mohanlal. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the box office update on his Twitter, and wrote, "69.12 crores in 2 Days. HUMONGOUS BLOCKBUSTER #GodFather setting the box office on fire."

Here's the tweet

The film has received positive responses from the masses, and some of Chiru's die-hard fans even called it 'better' than Mohanlal's Lucifer. Salman Khan, who appeared in GodFather for a significant portion of the movie, has released a video on his Instagram account congratulating Chiranjeevi on the movie. Salman began the video by saying, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you." "I heard that GodFather is doing really well, congrats god bless you. You know why Chiru Garu kyunki iss desh aur iss desh ki janta mai hai bada dum. Vande Mataram."

South superstar Chiranjeevi's GodFather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role, and Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost have had a big box office clash as the two films released in the theatres on the same day i.e October 5. The Ghost also stars Sonal Chauhan in the female lead.

Chiranjeevi has said that there's no competition with Nagarjuna. He also mentioned that both their films are unique. Sharing his thoughts on the box office clash with Nagarjuna's action-thriller The Ghost, Chiranjeevi told News18, "There is no competition with Nagarjuna. Both the films are unique and we are trying to showcase our talent in it and prove ourselves." Chiranjeevi's GodFather is directed by Mohan Raja while The Ghost starring Nagarjuna is helmed by Praveen Sattaru.