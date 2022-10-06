GodFather box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan starrer earns Rs 38 crore worldwide

GodFather

GodFather day 1 box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara starrer action-drama GodFather opened huge at the box office and the film collected Rs 38 crores worldwide. The fiery combination of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan has become a treat for moviegoers, and the film is expected to earn better at the weekends as well.

Although the film is facing competition with the Kannada blockbuster Kantara, GodFather has opened strongly at the box office. It seems like after RRR, KGF Chapter 2 and Karthikeya 2, GodFather will be the next big outing from South India.

Speaking about GodFather, trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted about the film's collection on his Twitter and wrote, "#GodFather has opened up BIG at the box office with a WW Gross of 38Cr on its First Day! Keeping the talk, Holiday season and especially the MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Rage in mind it would turn out to be Sensation at the box office in coming days.

#GodFather has opened up BIG at the box office with a WW Gross of 38Cr on its First Day!



Keeping the talk, Holiday season and especially the MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Rage in mind it would turn out to be Sensation at the box office in coming days #BlockbusterGodFather October 6, 2022

As we mentioned earlier, the combo of Salman and Chiranjeevi has worked in North India. Thus, the movie has opened on a decent note of Rs 2.50 crores. Ramesh confirmed the North India collections, and wrote, "#GodFather breaks the North India film markets and rakes in 2.25 crores which makes it one of the top 5 pan India film openers of the year! World wide, #GodFather has earned 38 crs. The phenomenal mass appeal of @KChiruTweets garu and @BeingSalmanKhan has surely done wonders."

#GodFather breaks the North India film markets and rakes in 2.25 crores which makes it one of the top 5 pan India film openers of the year! World wide, #GodFather has earned 38 crs. The phenomenal mass appeal of @KChiruTweets garu and @BeingSalmanKhan has surely done wonders pic.twitter.com/rNQkNs2K5v — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 6, 2022

South superstar Chiranjeevi's GodFather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role, and the film got released with Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost. Both films clashed in cinemas on October 5. However, Nagarjuna expressed his wishes for the mega success to team GodFather. He stated that may both films do wonders at the box office.