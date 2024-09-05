Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Greatest Of All Time public review: Fans celebrate 'double dose of Thalapathy Vijay', call it 'all-time blockbuster'

Telangana: 6 Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police, 2 commandos injured

Tumbbad re-release trailer: Soham Shah returns to narrate horrors of Hastar, says 'jo tab nahi hua, woh ab hoga'

IC 814 hijack survivor reacts to Netflix show controversy, says hijacker played antakshari with hostages, called her...

This actor is highest taxpayer of India, pays tax worth Rs 92 crore; not Amitabh, Akshay, Salman, Vijay, Prabhas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, currently employed as...

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, currently employed as...

The Greatest Of All Time public review: Fans celebrate 'double dose of Thalapathy Vijay', call it 'all-time blockbuster'

The Greatest Of All Time public review: Fans celebrate 'double dose of Thalapathy Vijay', call it 'all-time blockbuster'

Telangana: 6 Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police, 2 commandos injured

Telangana: 6 Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police, 2 commandos injured

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Jigra first look poster: Alia Bhatt rocks as fearless sister racing against time to protect brother Vedang Raina

Jigra first look poster: Alia Bhatt rocks as fearless sister racing against time to protect brother Vedang Raina

The Greatest Of All Time public review: Fans celebrate 'double dose of Thalapathy Vijay', call it 'all-time blockbuster'

The Greatest Of All Time public review: Fans celebrate 'double dose of Thalapathy Vijay', call it 'all-time blockbuster'

'Do hamare aur...': Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to Jaya Bachchan saying 'teen bachhe sambhalne padhte hai' goes viral

'Do hamare aur...': Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to Jaya Bachchan saying 'teen bachhe sambhalne padhte hai' goes viral

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

The Greatest Of All Time public review: Fans celebrate 'double dose of Thalapathy Vijay', call it 'all-time blockbuster'

Thalapathy Vijay's double role of father-son and the 'beautiful blend' of sci-fi action-drama has left his fans impressed.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 02:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The Greatest Of All Time public review: Fans celebrate 'double dose of Thalapathy Vijay', call it 'all-time blockbuster'
The Greatest of All Time
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, sci-fi actioner The Greatest of All Time (also known as GOAT) has been released in the cinemas with much fanfare, and the audience verdict is out. Several fans of Vijay have taken their thoughts about the film to X (formerly Twitter), and called it a 'paisa-wasool entertainer'. 

In Venkat Prabhu's directorial, Thalapathy Vijay plays the double role of father and son, along with Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran. 

From early Thursday GOAT and Greatest of All Time, are trending on X. A fan wrote, "U guys don’t need to watch any movie before coming for #TheGreatestOfAllTime just come and have fun!! It’s all yours!!! Let’s celebrate our #Thalapathy in theatres!! The #GOAT is here!!! Another three hours to go world!!" Another fan praised Siva Karthikeyan's cameo, "G.O.A.T Siva Karthikeyan cameo Scene, Man these guys didn't leave any stone unturned for #TheGretestOfAllTime."  

The much-anticipated movie sees Thalapathy Vijay in a double role of a father and son teaming up against terrorists to prevent a bomb explosion in Chennai. The trailer is filled with slick, high-octane action sequences, promising that the film will be a power-packed entertainer.

The elder character of Thalapathy Vijay is introduced as the one who has completed 68 successful international operations, is a hostage negotiator, field agent, spy, and the G.O.A.T. of SATS, the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad. When he faces challenges in his fight against the terrorists, his son (played by Vijay again) comes to his rescue. The father-son duo is then seen doing multiple action stunts together to foil the plan of the terrorists and save the city of Chennai. 

Read: Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IRCTC news: Want to have confirmed tatkal train ticket easily, use this method; check step-by-step guide

IRCTC news: Want to have confirmed tatkal train ticket easily, use this method; check step-by-step guide

Duleep Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming - All you need to know

Duleep Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming - All you need to know

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

Dimple Kapadia recalls never getting praised by Rajesh Khanna, not being able to help in his downfall: 'I could only...'

Dimple Kapadia recalls never getting praised by Rajesh Khanna, not being able to help in his downfall: 'I could only...'

India’s wrestling star Sangram Singh set for MMA debut against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir

India’s wrestling star Sangram Singh set for MMA debut against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

This superhit was offered to Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna replaced him, worked for free, still earned 10 times his fees

This superhit was offered to Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna replaced him, worked for free, still earned 10 times his fees

Meet Ranbir Kapoor's 'niece' who became star at 4, interviewed Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, gave Rs 200 crore hit, now...

Meet Ranbir Kapoor's 'niece' who became star at 4, interviewed Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, gave Rs 200 crore hit, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement