The Greatest Of All Time public review: Fans celebrate 'double dose of Thalapathy Vijay', call it 'all-time blockbuster'

Thalapathy Vijay's double role of father-son and the 'beautiful blend' of sci-fi action-drama has left his fans impressed.

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, sci-fi actioner The Greatest of All Time (also known as GOAT) has been released in the cinemas with much fanfare, and the audience verdict is out. Several fans of Vijay have taken their thoughts about the film to X (formerly Twitter), and called it a 'paisa-wasool entertainer'.

In Venkat Prabhu's directorial, Thalapathy Vijay plays the double role of father and son, along with Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran.

From early Thursday GOAT and Greatest of All Time, are trending on X. A fan wrote, "U guys don’t need to watch any movie before coming for #TheGreatestOfAllTime just come and have fun!! It’s all yours!!! Let’s celebrate our #Thalapathy in theatres!! The #GOAT is here!!! Another three hours to go world!!" Another fan praised Siva Karthikeyan's cameo, "G.O.A.T Siva Karthikeyan cameo Scene, Man these guys didn't leave any stone unturned for #TheGretestOfAllTime."

The much-anticipated movie sees Thalapathy Vijay in a double role of a father and son teaming up against terrorists to prevent a bomb explosion in Chennai. The trailer is filled with slick, high-octane action sequences, promising that the film will be a power-packed entertainer.

The elder character of Thalapathy Vijay is introduced as the one who has completed 68 successful international operations, is a hostage negotiator, field agent, spy, and the G.O.A.T. of SATS, the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad. When he faces challenges in his fight against the terrorists, his son (played by Vijay again) comes to his rescue. The father-son duo is then seen doing multiple action stunts together to foil the plan of the terrorists and save the city of Chennai.

