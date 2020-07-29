G.O.A.T. Music Video: Diljit Dosanjh's peppy 2020 Punjabi song track is tribute to fans with Urban Pendu's swag

Music sensation DIljit Dosanjh gave a treat to his fans on Wednesday as he released the music video of his all-new Punjabi song G.O.A.T. Sung by Diljit with music by G-Funk, G.O.A.T is the much-awaited album of the singer-actor the title track of which was released today. The hit track, which is already creating a sensation among Diljit's fans talks about a millennial heartthrob's journey in the industry is a small way in which Diljit is expressing his gratitude and love for his fans.

Diljit Dosanjh himself took to Twitter and shared the track saying, "G.O.A.T OFFICIAL VIDEO OUT NOW on DILJIT DOSANJH’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL Rocket. Today Evening Full Album DVD#ListeningPartyWithDiljit on Spotify."

The peppy music of the song has all the qualities of a quintessential Diljit Dosanjh swag, with him looking dapper as always.

Watch the video here.

Shot in the US, where the actor is currently quarantining, the Urban Pendu has featured the best of everything in the video from luxury cars to beautiful women and dapper looks. The lyrics of the song G.O.A.T (short for Greatest of All Time) are written by Karan Aujla and the video of the song G.O.A.T has been directed by Rahul Dutta.

Diljit has been keeping his fans up to date during the lockdown, entertaining everyone with his wacky cooking videos. The singer not only cooked Indian dishes but he also cooked a recipe popularised by reality TV star from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, who Diljit has had a huge crush on for several years.