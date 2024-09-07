Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

Pakistani national held in Canada for plotting terrorist attack in New York city

Salim Khan shares why south films are doing better than Bollywood movies: ‘Humari filmon ke andar…’

Good news for Donald Trump as sentencing in hush money case...

GOAT box office collection day 2: Thalapathy Vijay’s film sees massive drop on first Friday, earns just…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

Salim Khan shares why south films are doing better than Bollywood movies: ‘Humari filmon ke andar…’

Salim Khan shares why south films are doing better than Bollywood movies: ‘Humari filmon ke andar…’

8 stunning images of Supernova captured by NASA

8 stunning images of Supernova captured by NASA

Yoga asanas for weight gain

Yoga asanas for weight gain

10 must-watch films of Chiyaan Vikram

10 must-watch films of Chiyaan Vikram

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Salim Khan shares why south films are doing better than Bollywood movies: ‘Humari filmon ke andar…’

Salim Khan shares why south films are doing better than Bollywood movies: ‘Humari filmon ke andar…’

GOAT box office collection day 2: Thalapathy Vijay’s film sees massive drop on first Friday, earns just…

GOAT box office collection day 2: Thalapathy Vijay’s film sees massive drop on first Friday, earns just…

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

GOAT box office collection day 2: Thalapathy Vijay’s film sees massive drop on first Friday, earns just…

Thalapathy Vijay's film sees a massive drop at the box office on the second day of its release.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 07:56 AM IST

GOAT box office collection day 2: Thalapathy Vijay’s film sees massive drop on first Friday, earns just…
Thalapathy Vijay in GOAT
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Thalapathy Vijay’s recent release, The Greatest of All Time, opened to a mixed response from the audience. While the film emerged as the biggest Tamil opener of 2024, it has now seen a massive drop on the second day. 

According to Sacnilk, on its first day, the Vijay-starrer recorded an India net collection of Rs 44 crore, the Tamil version Rs 39.15 crore, while the Telugu and Hindi versions added Rs 3 crore and Rs 1.85 crore, respectively. However, despite a good start, the film has now seen a massive dip in numbers on day 2. 

On Day 2 of its release, Thalapathy Vijay’s film has earned only Rs 24.75 crore. Which is a massive drip from 44 crore. The film saw a 43.75% decline collecting Rs 22 crore ; 1.5 crore in Hindi and Rs 1.25 crore in Tamil. 

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer GOAT’s first-day global gross is lower than Vijay’s previous film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which earned Rs 148.5 crore on its opening day, according to Seven Screen Studio, the producers of the movie. Given that GOAT is being touted as Thalapathy’s penultimate film before his full transition into politics, its inability to match Leo’s opening is a concern for the makers, especially given its hefty 380 crore budget. It will be interesting to see if the film further sees a decline during the weekend or shows improvement at the box office. 

Also starring Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, and Jayaram in key roles, GOAT features cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, editing by Venkat Raajen and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. In his review of the movie, The Indian Express’ Avinash Ramachandran wrote, “Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time is effectively shouldered by an in-form superstar, but crumbles under the pressure of having an old school template one-liner that is heavily reliant on a singular idea.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

VAT on petrol and diesel increased in this state; prices went up

VAT on petrol and diesel increased in this state; prices went up

Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections

Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections

Kareena Kapoor Khan demanded same fees as Shah Rukh Khan, lost film that made Preity Zinta a superstar, earned Rs...

Kareena Kapoor Khan demanded same fees as Shah Rukh Khan, lost film that made Preity Zinta a superstar, earned Rs...

Sikkim: Four Army personnel die in road accident along 'Silk Route'

Sikkim: Four Army personnel die in road accident along 'Silk Route'

Video of man feeding massive alligator with bare hands leaves internet terrified, watch

Video of man feeding massive alligator with bare hands leaves internet terrified, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement