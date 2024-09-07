GOAT box office collection day 2: Thalapathy Vijay’s film sees massive drop on first Friday, earns just…

Thalapathy Vijay's film sees a massive drop at the box office on the second day of its release.

Thalapathy Vijay’s recent release, The Greatest of All Time, opened to a mixed response from the audience. While the film emerged as the biggest Tamil opener of 2024, it has now seen a massive drop on the second day.

According to Sacnilk, on its first day, the Vijay-starrer recorded an India net collection of Rs 44 crore, the Tamil version Rs 39.15 crore, while the Telugu and Hindi versions added Rs 3 crore and Rs 1.85 crore, respectively. However, despite a good start, the film has now seen a massive dip in numbers on day 2.

On Day 2 of its release, Thalapathy Vijay’s film has earned only Rs 24.75 crore. Which is a massive drip from 44 crore. The film saw a 43.75% decline collecting Rs 22 crore ; 1.5 crore in Hindi and Rs 1.25 crore in Tamil.

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer GOAT’s first-day global gross is lower than Vijay’s previous film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which earned Rs 148.5 crore on its opening day, according to Seven Screen Studio, the producers of the movie. Given that GOAT is being touted as Thalapathy’s penultimate film before his full transition into politics, its inability to match Leo’s opening is a concern for the makers, especially given its hefty 380 crore budget. It will be interesting to see if the film further sees a decline during the weekend or shows improvement at the box office.

Also starring Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, and Jayaram in key roles, GOAT features cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, editing by Venkat Raajen and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. In his review of the movie, The Indian Express’ Avinash Ramachandran wrote, “Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time is effectively shouldered by an in-form superstar, but crumbles under the pressure of having an old school template one-liner that is heavily reliant on a singular idea.”

