GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest Of All Time opened to great numbers despite mixed response.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 08:20 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Thalapathy Vijay in The Greatest Of All Time
Thalapathy Vijay is back to entertain his fans with his recent action thriller The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). The film opened to mixed response from the audience, however, it has emerged as the biggest Tamil opener beating Baahubali, 2.0, Jailer, and Ponniyin Selvan. 

According to the early estimates of Sacnilk, The Greatest Of All Time Rs 43 crore India nett on first day of its release. The film earned Rs 38.3 crore in Tamil, Rs 1.7 crore in Hindi and Rs 3 crore in Telugu. The film thus emerged to be the biggest Tamil opener despite recieving mixed reviews from the audience. 

Thalapathy Vijay's film has broken several records and has beaten the first day haul of other Tamil blockbusters including Vikram (Rs 29 crore), Jailer (Rs 37.6 crore), 2.0 (Rs 23 crore). On September 5, The Greatest of All Time recorded an occupancy of 76.23 per cent in India. The film is expected to create history at the box office with its business.

In Venkat Prabhu's directorial, Thalapathy Vijay plays the double role of father and son, along with Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran. Made in Rs 380 crore, the film is said to be Thalapathy Vijay's last film before he ventures into politics. 

The elder character of Thalapathy Vijay is introduced as the one who has completed 68 successful international operations, is a hostage negotiator, field agent, spy, and the G.O.A.T. of SATS, the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad. When he faces challenges in his fight against the terrorists, his son (played by Vijay again) comes to his rescue. The father-son duo is then seen doing multiple action stunts together to foil the terrorists' plan to save the city of Chennai. 

In a statement, Vijay announced his exit from cinema after joining politics. The statement read, "According to me, politics is not just another job for me. It's a sacred job. Not just political heights, I understood that I needed to learn the length and breadth of politics from my predecessors. I am preparing myself for it mentally. So, politics is not a hobby. It's my deepest desire. I want to involve myself completely. Hence, I will complete one more film that I committed to and become a full-fledged politician. This is how I'd pay my debts to the people of Tamil Nadu."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
