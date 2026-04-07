Glory Teaser: Pulkit Samrat’s intense boxer transformation steals the spotlight ahead of Netflix release

The teaser of Glory featuring Pulkit Samrat in a powerful boxer avatar has gone viral, showcasing his intense transformation and building strong anticipation ahead of its Netflix release on May 1, 2026.

The teaser of Glory is finally out, and it has instantly grabbed attention for its intense tone and powerful visuals. Featuring Pulkit Samrat in a completely never-before-seen avatar, the film marks a striking shift in the actor’s on-screen image as he steps into the ring as a boxer for the very first time.

Glory:

Known for his lover-boy charm and comic timing, Pulkit undergoes a remarkable transformation in Glory, showcasing a chiselled physique and a fierce, focused demeanour. The teaser offers glimpses of high-octane training sequences, emotionally charged moments, and gritty boxing bouts, hinting at a story rooted in struggle, resilience and redemption.

Sharing his thoughts on the role, Pulkit said, “What pulled me into Glory was the truth of that world, it’s tough, it’s unforgiving, and that’s what makes it beautiful, because every win matters and every step is earned. Ravi doesn’t react, he absorbs calm on the outside, fire within and that space between control and breaking is where real strength is built. Playing him reminded me that greatness is about showing up again and again, even when it hurts, because champions are made in everything they survive. Grateful for this journey, this is just a glimpse.”

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Divyendu Sharma and Suvinder Vicky:

Directed by Karan Anshuman, Glory also stars Divyendu Sharma and Suvinder Vicky in key roles. The film is produced by Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman. Social media reactions to the teaser have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising Pulkit’s physical transformation and calling it one of his most striking looks yet. Many have highlighted the effort and discipline behind the role, building strong anticipation for what’s to come.

With its intense setup and a promising premise, Glory has already generated significant buzz. To release on Netflix on May 1, 2026, and if the teaser is anything to go by, audiences can expect a gripping and high-impact cinematic experience.