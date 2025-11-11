Globetrotter first look: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli to reveal 3-minute teaser among 50000 fans at..., here's how you attend mega launch

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Mid-week eviction alert: Kunickaa Sadanand vs Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to SAVE..., this contestant gets evicted, netizens react

Red Fort Blast: What happened in those 3 hours? Delhi Police investigate 3 crucial clues, links

Red Fort Blast: Israel's BIG statement on deadly Delhi explosion that killed 13, 'In fight against terror...'

Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Best morning to...'

Mahavatar director Amar Kaushik breaks silence on reports of him, Vicky Kaushal quitting non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film: 'Main wahi...'

Red Fort Blast: NIA takes over probe into Delhi explosion case that killed 13

Delhi Blast: US, UK issues travel advisory to citizens, urges them to avoid THESE places; check details

IPL 2026: How much money will Sanju Samson make if he moves to Chennai Super Kings?

Bihar Elections Exit Polls 2025: Date, time, where to watch LIVE and other details

Red Fort Explosion: Family of Dr Umar Un Nabi, suspect in Delhi blast, says, 'He was introvert, wasn't that kind of man'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Mid-week eviction alert: Kunickaa Sadanand vs Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to SAVE..., this contestant gets evicted, netizens react

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand or Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to evict...

Red Fort Blast: What happened in those 3 hours? Delhi Police investigate 3 crucial clues, links

Red Fort Blast: What happened in those 3 hours? Delhi Police investigate crucial

Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Best morning to...'

Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi blast: 'Best morning to...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Globetrotter first look: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli to reveal 3-minute teaser among 50000 fans at..., here's how you attend mega launch

The first look of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter will be revealed in a grand event at Hyderabad. You too can be a part of it the mega launch. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 04:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Globetrotter first look: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli to reveal 3-minute teaser among 50000 fans at..., here's how you attend mega launch
Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus, Globetrotter, is all set to storm the cinemas, and the first look of the movie will soon be unveiled in a grand event. If you want to witness the grand launch in the presence of Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and others, then all you have to do is to stream JioHotstar. The OTT platform will livestream the premiere event of Globetrotter on Saturday, 15th November, starting at 7:00 pm. In a first-of-its-kind digital launch, the event promises an unforgettable cinematic celebration with electrifying performances and the global debut of the film’s teaser.

The teaser event will be attended by 50000 fans

The mega event will take place at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, where over 50,000 attendees are expected to join the grand celebration. The teaser and first look will be unveiled on a massive 130 ft x 100 ft screen — the largest ever in India, creating a breathtaking visual experience unlike any other. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

The evening will also feature a special performance of the movie’s title track by Shruti Haasan and Divine, followed by the much-awaited unveiling of a stunning three-minute teaser introducing Mahesh Babu’s character, filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of the Masai Mara. To mark the moment, Mahesh Babu will make a grand entry, leading into the teaser reveal, which will culminate in a spectacular fireworks show lighting up the skies over Ramoji Film City. The teaser will also be available in both English and Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience across India and beyond.

Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli on Globetrotter first look

Talking about the launch, SS Rajamouli said, “This event is special – not just for the film, but for how cinema connects with audiences today. Streaming live on JioHotstar lets us bring a shared moment right into people’s homes, bridging the big screen and digital space. Globetrotter is about exploration, and this launch itself is a step into new ways of storytelling and engagement.”

Sharing his thoughts on the much-anticipated launch, Superstar Mahesh Babu said, “Being part of Globetrotter and sharing its first glimpse live on JioHotstar is truly exciting. It’s a moment that beautifully blends tradition and technology, letting fans be part of history in the making.”

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Mid-week eviction alert: Kunickaa Sadanand vs Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to SAVE..., this contestant gets evicted, netizens react
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand or Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to evict...
Red Fort Blast: What happened in those 3 hours? Delhi Police investigate 3 crucial clues, links
Red Fort Blast: What happened in those 3 hours? Delhi Police investigate crucial
Red Fort Blast: Israel's BIG statement on deadly Delhi explosion that killed 13, 'In fight against terror...'
Red Fort Blast: Israel's BIG statement on deadly Delhi explosion that killed 13
Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Best morning to...'
Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi blast: 'Best morning to...'
Mahavatar director Amar Kaushik breaks silence on reports of him, Vicky Kaushal quitting non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film: 'Main wahi...'
Amar Kaushik on reports of him, Vicky Kaushal quitting non-veg for Mahavatar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE