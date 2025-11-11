Globetrotter first look: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli to reveal 3-minute teaser among 50000 fans at..., here's how you attend mega launch

The first look of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter will be revealed in a grand event at Hyderabad. You too can be a part of it the mega launch. Read on to know more.

SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus, Globetrotter, is all set to storm the cinemas, and the first look of the movie will soon be unveiled in a grand event. If you want to witness the grand launch in the presence of Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and others, then all you have to do is to stream JioHotstar. The OTT platform will livestream the premiere event of Globetrotter on Saturday, 15th November, starting at 7:00 pm. In a first-of-its-kind digital launch, the event promises an unforgettable cinematic celebration with electrifying performances and the global debut of the film’s teaser.

The teaser event will be attended by 50000 fans

The mega event will take place at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, where over 50,000 attendees are expected to join the grand celebration. The teaser and first look will be unveiled on a massive 130 ft x 100 ft screen — the largest ever in India, creating a breathtaking visual experience unlike any other.

The evening will also feature a special performance of the movie’s title track by Shruti Haasan and Divine, followed by the much-awaited unveiling of a stunning three-minute teaser introducing Mahesh Babu’s character, filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of the Masai Mara. To mark the moment, Mahesh Babu will make a grand entry, leading into the teaser reveal, which will culminate in a spectacular fireworks show lighting up the skies over Ramoji Film City. The teaser will also be available in both English and Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience across India and beyond.

Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli on Globetrotter first look

Talking about the launch, SS Rajamouli said, “This event is special – not just for the film, but for how cinema connects with audiences today. Streaming live on JioHotstar lets us bring a shared moment right into people’s homes, bridging the big screen and digital space. Globetrotter is about exploration, and this launch itself is a step into new ways of storytelling and engagement.”

Sharing his thoughts on the much-anticipated launch, Superstar Mahesh Babu said, “Being part of Globetrotter and sharing its first glimpse live on JioHotstar is truly exciting. It’s a moment that beautifully blends tradition and technology, letting fans be part of history in the making.”