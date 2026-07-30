Glen Hansard, Oscar-winning Irish musician and Once star, dies at 56 in motorcycle crash; Ed Sheeran, Bono pay tributes

Glen Hansard achieved global recognition with the 2007 indie musical Once, which he co-wrote and starred in alongside Czech musician Markéta Irglová. Their song Falling Slowly won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008.

Irish singer-songwriter and Oscar winner Glen Hansard died in a motorcycle crash in Dublin on Wednesday, July 29. He was 56. Hansard, who began busking on the streets of his native Dublin at just 13 after leaving school, went on to become one of Ireland's most celebrated musicians. He formed the rock band The Frames in 1990, with the group's success establishing him as a leading figure in the Irish music scene for more than three decades.

Hansard achieved global recognition with the 2007 indie musical Once, which he co-wrote and starred in alongside Czech musician Markéta Irglová. Their song Falling Slowly won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008, catapulting Hansard onto the international stage. He later continued performing with Irglová as The Swell Season, while also building a successful solo career. His second solo album, Didn't He Ramble, earned a Grammy nomination in 2016.

Ed Sheeran, Bono, Bruce Sprinsgteen pay tributes to Glen Hansard

Tributes poured in from across the music world following news of his death. Ed Sheeran said he was "heartbroken" and described Hansard as "such an incredible human, an incredible force," adding that he was grateful for the time they shared and sending love to his family. Bono remembered the musician as "a smiling rascal if you needed him to be... the most musical and mischievous archangel of Ballymun," adding, "For me, he will always be everywhere I see a coin spinning into an open guitar case."

Bruce Springsteen also honoured his longtime friend, writing that he and his band were "heartbroken" by the loss. Calling Hansard a gifted musician, generous friend and gracious man, Springsteen said he was "always positive, smiling and ready to sing," before extending his condolences to the singer's loved ones.

Hansard is survived by his wife, Maire Saaritsa, and their three-year-old son, Christy.

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