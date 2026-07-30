FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Glen Hansard, Oscar-winning Irish musician and Once star, dies at 56 in motorcycle crash; Ed Sheeran, Bono pay tributes

Glen Hansard, Oscar-winning Irish musician and Once star, dies at 56

When finance watches from the sidelines

When finance watches from the sidelines

President Murmu hosts 209-member Bastar delegation, says Bastar heritage is national treasure

President Murmu hosts 209-member Bastar delegation; details here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Glen Hansard, Oscar-winning Irish musician and Once star, dies at 56 in motorcycle crash; Ed Sheeran, Bono pay tributes

Glen Hansard achieved global recognition with the 2007 indie musical Once, which he co-wrote and starred in alongside Czech musician Markéta Irglová. Their song Falling Slowly won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 07:55 PM IST

Glen Hansard, Oscar-winning Irish musician and Once star, dies at 56 in motorcycle crash; Ed Sheeran, Bono pay tributes
Glen Hansard dies at 56
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Irish singer-songwriter and Oscar winner Glen Hansard died in a motorcycle crash in Dublin on Wednesday, July 29. He was 56. Hansard, who began busking on the streets of his native Dublin at just 13 after leaving school, went on to become one of Ireland's most celebrated musicians. He formed the rock band The Frames in 1990, with the group's success establishing him as a leading figure in the Irish music scene for more than three decades.

Hansard achieved global recognition with the 2007 indie musical Once, which he co-wrote and starred in alongside Czech musician Markéta Irglová. Their song Falling Slowly won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008, catapulting Hansard onto the international stage. He later continued performing with Irglová as The Swell Season, while also building a successful solo career. His second solo album, Didn't He Ramble, earned a Grammy nomination in 2016.

Ed Sheeran, Bono, Bruce Sprinsgteen pay tributes to Glen Hansard

Tributes poured in from across the music world following news of his death. Ed Sheeran said he was "heartbroken" and described Hansard as "such an incredible human, an incredible force," adding that he was grateful for the time they shared and sending love to his family. Bono remembered the musician as "a smiling rascal if you needed him to be... the most musical and mischievous archangel of Ballymun," adding, "For me, he will always be everywhere I see a coin spinning into an open guitar case."

Bruce Springsteen also honoured his longtime friend, writing that he and his band were "heartbroken" by the loss. Calling Hansard a gifted musician, generous friend and gracious man, Springsteen said he was "always positive, smiling and ready to sing," before extending his condolences to the singer's loved ones.

Hansard is survived by his wife, Maire Saaritsa, and their three-year-old son, Christy.

READ | The Odyssey translator Emily Wilson blasts Christopher Nolan film: 'Gimmicky, abysmal, no sex scenes'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Glen Hansard, Oscar-winning Irish musician and Once star, dies at 56 in motorcycle crash; Ed Sheeran, Bono pay tributes
Glen Hansard, Oscar-winning Irish musician and Once star, dies at 56
When finance watches from the sidelines
When finance watches from the sidelines
Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem at CWG 2026: Javelin final date, time and live streaming details
Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem at CWG 2026: Javelin final date, time, live strea
Priyanka Gandhi's 'cow urine expert' remark: 215 Vice Chancellors back IIT Madras director after Congress leader's comment in Parliament
215 VCs back IIT Madras director after Priyanka Gandhi's comment
President Murmu hosts 209-member Bastar delegation, says Bastar heritage is national treasure
President Murmu hosts 209-member Bastar delegation; details here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement