'Give me poison, can't live...': Murder-accused Darshan says jail life is 'unbearable' after developing fungus in hands

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who was re-arrested in August this year in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, broke down during the monthly court hearing, saying that life in jail has become "unbearable."

Appearing via video conference from jail before the 64th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH), Darshan revealed that he had developed fungus on his hands and pleaded for relief. "I can’t live like this anymore. Please, just give me poison. Life here has become unbearable," he said, adding, "Please give poison at least to me. I don’t want to continue like this."

The judge, however, responded, "Such things cannot be done. That is not possible." Darshan, visibly emotional, said he had not seen sunlight for over a month and requested a pillow, bedsheets, and home-cooked food. After the judge’s remarks, he nodded silently.

Darshan, who appeared strong at the time of his arrest, looked weak during the hearing. Along with him, his alleged girlfriend, actress Pavithra Gowda, was also arrested earlier this year from her Bengaluru home. She was seen in a video being escorted by police, looking visibly annoyed at the media presence.

About the Renukaswamy murder case

On June 9, 2024, the body of 33-year-old Renukaswamy was found on a Bengaluru flyover. A fan of Darshan, he had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Pavithra Gowda. On June 11, Darshan and Pavithra were both arrested in connection with the murder.