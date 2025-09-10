Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Sebastien Lecornu? France's new PM and Emmanuel Macron's long-time loyalist

'Give me poison, can't live...': Murder-accused Darshan says jail life is 'unbearable' after developing fungus in hands

Did US warn Qatar before Israeli strike? White House issues BIG statement; Doha claims....

Bigg Boss 19 producer opens up on Salman Khan’s death threats and security, says ‘we have beefed...’

Why Vande Bharat sleeper will not run after trial? Indian Railways' BIG decision for the convenience of passengers, it is...

Dhanashree Verma gets into heated argument with Aahana Kumra on Rise and Fall, insists she gets work for talen

Malaika Arora had differences with Salman Khan: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap makes shocking claims, says 'they want women...'

US India tariff row: Donald Trump and PM Modi to resume negotiations: 'Our teams are working to...'

Will Nepal King return? Where is the Nepali royal family amid Gen-Z protests in the country?

Sanjay Dutt REVEALS what happened after late fan gifted him Rs 159-crore property: 'Police called me and I was...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Sebastien Lecornu? France's new PM and Emmanuel Macron's long-time loyalist

Who is Sebastien Lecornu? France's new PM and Emmanuel Macron's long-time loyali

'Give me poison, can't live...': Murder-accused Darshan says jail life is 'unbearable' after developing fungus in hands

'Give me poison, can't live...': Murder-accused Darshan says jail life is...

Why Vande Bharat sleeper will not run after trial? Indian Railways' BIG decision for the convenience of passengers, it is...

Why Vande Bharat sleeper will not run after trial?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'Give me poison, can't live...': Murder-accused Darshan says jail life is 'unbearable' after developing fungus in hands

Appearing via video conference from jail before the 64th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH), Darshan revealed that he had developed fungus on his hands and pleaded for relief.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 08:14 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Give me poison, can't live...': Murder-accused Darshan says jail life is 'unbearable' after developing fungus in hands
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who was re-arrested in August this year in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, broke down during the monthly court hearing, saying that life in jail has become "unbearable."

Appearing via video conference from jail before the 64th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH), Darshan revealed that he had developed fungus on his hands and pleaded for relief. "I can’t live like this anymore. Please, just give me poison. Life here has become unbearable," he said, adding, "Please give poison at least to me. I don’t want to continue like this."

The judge, however, responded, "Such things cannot be done. That is not possible." Darshan, visibly emotional, said he had not seen sunlight for over a month and requested a pillow, bedsheets, and home-cooked food. After the judge’s remarks, he nodded silently.

Darshan, who appeared strong at the time of his arrest, looked weak during the hearing. Along with him, his alleged girlfriend, actress Pavithra Gowda, was also arrested earlier this year from her Bengaluru home. She was seen in a video being escorted by police, looking visibly annoyed at the media presence.

About the Renukaswamy murder case

On June 9, 2024, the body of 33-year-old Renukaswamy was found on a Bengaluru flyover. A fan of Darshan, he had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Pavithra Gowda. On June 11, Darshan and Pavithra were both arrested in connection with the murder.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Apple Event 2025: Will new GST rates make iPhone 17 series cheaper in India? Which other iPhones may get price cut?
Apple Event 2025: Will new GST rates make iPhone 17 cheaper in India?
Ranbir Kapoor chicken, Deepika Padukone dosa: Explore restaurants that serve dishes served named after Bollywood celebs
Ranbir Kapoor chicken, Deepika Padukone dosa: Explore restaurants that serve dis
Red Fort Gold Kalash Theft: Accused Bhushan Verma arrested in Uttar Pradesh
Red Fort Gold Kalash Theft: Accused Bhushan Verma arrested in Uttar Pradesh
Made in Rs 456 crores, this film recovered its budget in 3 days, earned Rs 1600 crores, beats Baaghi 4, War 2, Chhaava, Saiyaara, it is..
Made in Rs 456 crores, this film earned Rs 1600 crore in 3 days, it is...
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson to miss spot in Playing XI? Suryakumar Yadav finally breaks silence
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson to miss spot in Playing XI? SKY breaks silence
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE