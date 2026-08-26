GIVA withdraws Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad after backlash over her bralette blouse and pet inclusion

GIVA removed Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad after trolling over her bralette blouse and pet inclusion, a day after she defended her look.

Jewellery brand GIVA has removed Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement a day after the actress defended her outfit. Kriti's festive appearance and the use of a pet dog in a Raksha Bandhan commercial drew criticism on social media.

Why the ad faced backlash

In GIVA's Raksha Bandhan ad, Kriti Sanon wore a bralette-style blouse with a flowing skirt and cloak. Social media users questioned if the attire was suitable for a Raksha Bandhan advertisement. The company demonstrated that pets were included in the festival celebration, which some customers found objectionable. Amid the backlash, the brand removed the advertisement from all its social media handles on Wednesday, August 26.

Brand issues apology

GIVA declared in a statement that "we have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals."The company stated that it always believes in sharing happy times with the whole family and that this time it wanted to show dogs the same affection and joy."If our recent advertisement has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all," the statement continued. Out of respect, we have pulled the said advertisement from all media."

Also read: Ravi Kishan teaches his viral 'Gucci' trend dance steps to Anupam Kher, Boman Irani as he joins Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 | Watch

What Kriti Sanon said

Kriti had addressed the criticism and defended her choice of attire on Tuesday, the day before the advertisement was taken off. She wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection." Kriti revealed that she and her sister Nupur Sanon bind rakhi to one another because they think they can defend one another just as much as a brother would. They pray for each other's well-being, contentment, and longevity, she said. The actress noted that ethnic fashion has changed and questioned why women are being advised what to wear. After her response, several individuals praised her, like Uorfi Javed, who said Kriti looked completely nice and fine in the ad.