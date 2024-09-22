Twitter
Meet man, one of Surat's richest, whose son worked at bakery for Rs 200 a day, gift flats to employees, net worth is...

Tirupati Laddu row: Jagan Reddy writes to PM Modi over CM Naidu 'spreading lies with...'

Kamal Haasan pays emotional tribute to veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma: 'We brought her to...'

Meet man who once worked as bicycle mechanic, became engineer, then cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Viral video: 'Reptiles make pretty cool...': Woman pampers her pet python, internet is stunned, WATCH

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Gitikka Ganju Dhar opened up on her experience working in Tanaav 2.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 04:16 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive
Gitikka Ganju Dhar
After a successful first season, Tanaav makers released the second season this month. While there's a section of society that praised the show, it also received some criticism. Now, Gitikka Ganju Dhar, actress, anchor, and communication coach opened up on the show's mixed response and shared her experience working in the show. 

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Gitikka Ganju Dhar, who played the role of a 'strong-headed' woman, Nafeesa, in the show, opened up on the challenges she faced while shooting for the show and revealed the impact of the show's mixed response on the cast and her.  

Gitikka Ganju Dhar described her experience of shooting for Tanaav 2 ‘smooth as Pashmina’ and said, “I had a lot of fun and I am very grateful to the makers for the role.”

When asked about her views on the show's mixed response, Gitikka Ganju Dhar said, “We are all in a good place. The show has done well, the actors have all benefited from it. Now, it’s a piece of art. If everyone likes a certain piece of art then something is very wrong. So it’s okay. There will be people who won’t like it. You just respect what people say and keep moving on. Log kehte hai, kehne ka haq hai kehne do (People say things and have the right to do so. So let them).”

She also opened up on the biggest challenge she faced during Tanaav 2 and said, "The only challenge I faced was that I had a fever on most of the days I was shooting. I haven’t had a fever since I was a kid and suddenly I had a fever which was 101, 102. Honestly, it’s not even a challenge and I presented it in a lighter way because as a professional I am not like a 15-year-old kid, your body knows, that if I can’t push it, I’ll tell everyone I can’t. I knew I could do it. The crew was super smooth. The director is directing and you don’t even realise he’s directing you. He’s so non-intrusive and kind."

Helmed by Sudhir Mishra & E Niwas, Tanaav 2 also starred Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor, Gaurav Arora, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi, Arbaaz Khan, Ekta Kaul, Rockey Raina, Sahiba Bali, Arslan Goni, Amit Gaur, Sukhmani Sadan and Udit Arora among others and is available to watch on Sony LIV.

