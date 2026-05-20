‘Girl can die at the in-laws’: Chinmayi Sripada’s tweet on Twisha Sharma’s death triggers online debate

Chinmayi Sripada strongly reacted to the deaths of Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar, questioning societal attitudes towards married women and dowry-related abuse.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has spoken out after the deaths of Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar, both of whose families have alleged dowry harassment by their in-laws.

Reacting to the incidents on social media, Chinmayi criticised the mindset that treats daughters as a responsibility handed over after marriage. Sharing her thoughts on X, she wrote, "Twisha's death is proof that many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity that is delivered to the in-laws and has no return policy."

Questioning the social acceptance of such situations after marriage, she further added, "The girl can die at the In-laws. That is only honorable after Kanya Daan. Ok?"

Twisha's death is proof that many Indian parents think their daughter is a commodity that is delivered to the in-laws and has no return policy.

The girl can die at the In-laws. That is only honorable after Kanya Daan. Ok? — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 19, 2026

Several celebrities also reacted to the tragic cases. Kangana Ranaut shared a note on Instagram saying, "So many tragic news about married young women comes up every day, many of these young educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married."

She also urged young women to focus on becoming financially independent and not make men the centre of their lives.

Khushboo Patani, sister of actress Disha Patani, also reacted emotionally to the incidents. She wrote, "Dahez ki aag mein jalti har beti ki khabar ek sawal chor jati hai, kya sach mein shaadi itni zaruri thi? (Every news of a daughter burning in the fire of dowry leaves behind one question, was marriage really so necessary?)"

Twisha Sharma, a former actress from Noida, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, only months after her marriage. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of mental harassment and dowry abuse, and also demanded a second postmortem after claiming there were suspicious injury marks on her body.

In another case, 24-year-old Deepika Nagar died after allegedly falling from the third floor of her in-laws’ home in Greater Noida nearly 14 months after her wedding. While her in-laws reportedly claimed it was either suicide or an accident, her family alleged that she was being harassed over dowry demands, including cash and a Fortuner car.